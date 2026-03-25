Friday OTT Releases of the Week (March 27, 2026): 5 New Movies and Web Series to Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 & more

Friday OTT Releases (27 March 2026): This week’s Friday OTT releases bring a mix of romance, action, crime and global entertainment across popular streaming platforms. Viewers can explore fresh content on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5 with both new releases and returning titles. If you’re planning your weekend watchlist, these five releases are worth adding right away.