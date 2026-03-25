Friday OTT Releases of the Week (March 27, 2026): 5 New Movies and Web Series to Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 & more
Friday OTT Releases (27 March 2026): This week’s Friday OTT releases bring a mix of romance, action, crime and global entertainment across popular streaming platforms. Viewers can explore fresh content on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5 with both new releases and returning titles. If you’re planning your weekend watchlist, these five releases are worth adding right away.
Friday OTT Releases (27 March 2026)
Here's a list of the top 5 OTT releases this week streaming on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video and ZEE5.
O Romeo on Prime Video
Starring Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri, set in post-independence Mumbai, follows an intense love story shaped by obsession and crime.
BTS: The Return on Netflix
Documentary showing BTS’ reunion and journey toward new music after military service.
Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 on JioHotstar
Matt Murdock battles Wilson Fisk, who is now mayor, and targets vigilantes with his Anti-Vigilante Task Force.
Kaattaan on JioHotstar
Regional thriller featuring intense action and crime-driven narrative.
Mardaani 3 on Netflix
Rani Mukerji returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy, investigating a large-scale kidnapping case involving multiple victims.
Disclaimer
The information provided above is based on publicly available sources and latest OTT release reports. Release dates, platforms, and content details may change as per official announcements. Viewers are advised to check respective streaming platforms for final availability.