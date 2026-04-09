Friday OTT Releases This Week (10 April 2026): What To Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and SonyLIV | Full List of New Movies & Web Series
Friday OTT Releases This Week: This Friday’s OTT lineup is packed with fresh releases across multiple platforms, offeringa mix of romance, thriller, action and drama. From intense survival stories to emotional love tales, there is something for every kind of viewer. Major platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and SonyLIV are dropping new content. If you are planning your weekend watchlist, these releases are worth checking out.
Friday OTT Releases This Week (10 April 2026)
Here's a list of the top 5 movies and web series releasing this Friday on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and more.
Tu Yaa Main on Netflix
A survival thriller about two social media influencers trapped in a deadly situation, testing love and survival instincts while facing extreme danger in an isolated location.
O'Romeo on Amazon Prime Video
An action-packed romantic drama set in Mumbai’s underworld, following a contract killer who teams up with a grieving woman for revenge, leading to dangerous consequences.
Outcome on Apple TV+
A dark comedy starring a troubled Hollywood actor dealing with blackmail, forcing him to confront his past mistakes while navigating fame, identity, and personal redemption.
Thrash on Netflix
A survival thriller where a devastating hurricane traps residents in a coastal town, forcing them to battle deadly sharks and personal conflicts to stay alive.
Main Woh Aur Fuji on SonyLIV
A romantic drama about a married couple drifting apart due to life choices, reuniting years later in Japan to revisit their past and decide their future together.
Disclaimer
The details about these OTT releases are based on currently available information. Release dates, platforms, and content descriptions may change or vary by region as per official announcements.