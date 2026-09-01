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From Debut To Stardom: Bollywood Actors Who Looked Completely Different At The Start Of Their Careers

From Debut To Stardom: Bollywood Actors Who Looked Completely Different At The Start Of Their Careers

The world of Bollywood stardom has a lot to do with presenting oneself in the most perfect manner possible. However, not all actors who rose to fame did have a polished appearance right from the start. In this article, we will consider some of the transformations the famous faces of Bollywood have gone through before reaching the peak of their success.

1/ 5 Shahid Kapoor, Image Credits- Instagram Shahid Kapoor Before making a name for himself with a muscular look and distinguished beard, Shahid Kapoor used to be the so-called 'chocolate boy' of Bollywood, entering the film industry from being a background dancer. Films such as Ishq Vishk, Fida and Vivah depicted a totally different image of a slender, lean Kapoor compared to what the actor presented in such movies as Haider and Kabir Singh.

2/ 5 Alia Bhatt (Photo: X) Alia Bhatt In order to become an actress, Alia Bhatt had to undergo some serious changes of her body appearance. The actress had to lose about 20 kg in six months for her first movie Student of the Year. Eventually, Bhatt lost 16 kg in three months only, kicking off her career as a person who is very devoted to her profession.

5/ 5 Bhumi Pednekar (Photo: X) Bhumi Pednekar While most transformations are related to losing weight for a specific role or the industry itself, Bhumi Pednekar's was a little different. Before starting her first movie "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", she had put on nearly 30kg for her role, and then shed the extra kilos after the shoot was finished.

The world of Bollywood stardom has a lot to do with presenting oneself in the most perfect manner possible. However, not all actors who rose to fame did have a polished appearance right from the start. In this article, we will consider some of the transformations the famous faces of Bollywood have gone through before reaching the peak of their success.