From Gullak 5 To Paatal Lok: 7 Antagonists Who Stole The Show
A brilliant villain doesn’t just push the story forward—they hijack the entire show. When an antagonist is written with real depth and played by an actor who isn’t afraid to get dirty, they end up stealing every scene they’re in. Over the last few years, streaming platforms have given us some truly terrifying, complex, and unhinged performances that completely overshadowed the heroes.
Jaideep Ahlawat – Paatal Lok
Jaideep Ahlawat delivered one of Indian OTT's most unforgettable performances as Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok. With minimal dialogue and an intimidating screen presence, he conveyed fear, pain and vulnerability through subtle expressions, creating a character that became as iconic as the series itself.
Vijay Varma – Dahaad
Vijay Varma stunned audiences as Anand Swarnakar in Dahaad. Rather than portraying a loud or explosive villain, he relied on unnerving composure and calculated restraint, making his character's sinister nature even more disturbing.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu – The Family Man Season 2
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's turn as Raji in The Family Man Season 2 redefined action-thriller antagonists. Portraying a battle-hardened rebel fighter, Samantha brought intense physical commitment and deep emotional weight to the role, creating an antagonist who was both formidable and tragic.
Tillotama Shome – Delhi Crime Season 2
Tillotama Shome delivered a powerhouse performance as Karishma in Delhi Crime Season 2. Playing the mastermind behind the brutal Kachcha Baniyan gang attacks, she portrayed a woman driven by cold ambition and systemic frustration. Her ability to pivot between a desperate beautician and a remorseless criminal made her one of the most terrifying figures on modern Indian television.
Siddhaarth Mishra – Gullak 5
Stepping into an unexpected antagonistic role, Siddhaarth Mishra brought a fresh conflict to the warm world of Gullak 5. His performance introduced emotional friction and tension without losing the show's grounded realism, making him one of the season's biggest talking points.
Avinash Tiwary – Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
Avinash Tiwary showcased remarkable versatility as Chandan Mahto in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. His intense portrayal balanced brutality with emotional complexity, creating a layered antagonist who left a lasting impact on the crime drama.
Saurabh Sachdeva – Bambai Meri Jaan
Saurabh Sachdeva once again proved his command over morally complex characters in Bambai Meri Jaan. His restrained yet commanding performance added gravitas to the gangster saga, reinforcing his reputation as one of the industry's finest character actors.