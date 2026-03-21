From Oxygen to Spaceman: Top 5 Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix to Watch This Weekend
Netflix is a treasure for those who love sci-fi movies- blending fantasy, action and futuristic imagination. From mind-bending stories to thrilling survival adventures, these films know how to keep their audience hooked. Here’s a list of 5 sci-fi movies on Netflix you should NOT skip:
Oxygen
It is a French survival sci-fi thriller. It is a story of a woman trapped in a cryogenic chamber. It is one of Netflix's most underrated gems!
Leave The World Behind
It is a gripping sci-fi thriller exploring survival and technology breakdown. It keeps viewers guessing till the end.
Spaceman
It is the story of an astronaut facing isolation in space. It raises questions about exploration and human loneliness. It is emotional and though-provoking.
The Electric State
It is a visually stunning futuristic journey. It features a girl travelling with her robot companion. It is perfect for fans of heartfelt sci-fi.
The Old Guard
It blends real-world action with futuristic storytelling. It is full of action with immortal mercenaries with extraordinary powers.