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  • From Oxygen to Spaceman: Top 5 Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix to Watch This Weekend

From Oxygen to Spaceman: Top 5 Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix to Watch This Weekend

Netflix is a treasure for those who love sci-fi movies- blending fantasy, action and futuristic imagination. From mind-bending stories to thrilling survival adventures, these films know how to keep their audience hooked. Here’s a list of 5 sci-fi movies on Netflix you should NOT skip:

Published By: Published: March 21, 2026 18:10:22 IST
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Oxygen
1/5
From Oxygen to Spaceman: Top 5 Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix to Watch This Weekend

Oxygen

It is a French survival sci-fi thriller. It is a story of a woman trapped in a cryogenic chamber. It is one of Netflix's most underrated gems!

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Leave The World Behind
2/5

Leave The World Behind

It is a gripping sci-fi thriller exploring survival and technology breakdown. It keeps viewers guessing till the end.

Spaceman
3/5

Spaceman

It is the story of an astronaut facing isolation in space. It raises questions about exploration and human loneliness. It is emotional and though-provoking.

You Might Be Interested In
The Electric State
4/5

The Electric State

It is a visually stunning futuristic journey. It features a girl travelling with her robot companion. It is perfect for fans of heartfelt sci-fi.

You Might Be Interested In
The Old Guard
5/5

The Old Guard

It blends real-world action with futuristic storytelling. It is full of action with immortal mercenaries with extraordinary powers.

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