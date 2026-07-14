From Ranbir Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan: 7 Indian Stars Building Multi-Crore Property Empires Across India
Bollywood’s elite are no longer keeping their wealth locked within Mumbai’s premium residential high-rises. In a major shift toward strategic pan-India land banking, top celebrities and sports icons are investing heavily in commercial spaces, spiritual tourism hubs, and coastal holiday escapes.
From Ranbir Kapoor’s recent ₹16.42 crore land acquisition near Pune to Amitabh Bachchan’s high-profile purchases in Ayodhya, these massive real estate moves are rewriting the rules of celebrity investment portfolios across India.
Amitabh Bachchan
The Bollywood patriarch has been aggressively expanding his massive ₹3,600 crore empire. Beyond his five iconic Juhu bungalows, he has recently focused on emerging premium markets, snapping up multiple lucrative land parcels in Alibaug and a 2.67-acre plot in Ayodhya.
Shah Rukh Khan
King Khan recently made a massive sentimental property play by spending ₹37 crore to buy the remaining upper floors of his first marital home in South Delhi’s Panchsheel Park, making him the sole owner of the entire building where his journey with Gauri began.
Ranbir Kapoor
The Animal star has emerged as a major real estate player, diversifying aggressively outside Mumbai. His latest big-ticket move includes acquiring nearly 25.7 acres of land in Pune’s scenic Mulshi taluka for over ₹16.42 crore, right on the heels of buying a prime plot in Ayodhya.
Virat Kohli
The cricket icon and his wife, Anushka Sharma, are heavily invested in premium lifestyle properties. Their portfolio features a massive luxury villa in Alibaug and high-end residential spaces in Worli, Mumbai, balancing urban luxury with coastal retreats.
Yash
The KGF and Ramayana superstar recently turned heads by entering Maharashtra’s premium coastal market, purchasing a sprawling beachfront property in Alibaug valued at ₹24 crore to join the ranks of B-town’s elite homeowners.
Kartik Aaryan
Representing the younger generation of Bollywood elite, Kartik has focused heavily on high-yield residential and commercial real estate, investing in premium apartments in Juhu and buying commercial spaces in modern Mumbai hubs.
Kriti Sanon
The National Award-winning actress has been building a solid property portfolio, branching out from luxury Mumbai apartments to investment plots in premium branded land developments in Alibaug.