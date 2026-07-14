From Ranbir Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan: 7 Indian Stars Building Multi-Crore Property Empires Across India

Bollywood’s elite are no longer keeping their wealth locked within Mumbai’s premium residential high-rises. In a major shift toward strategic pan-India land banking, top celebrities and sports icons are investing heavily in commercial spaces, spiritual tourism hubs, and coastal holiday escapes.

From Ranbir Kapoor’s recent ₹16.42 crore land acquisition near Pune to Amitabh Bachchan’s high-profile purchases in Ayodhya, these massive real estate moves are rewriting the rules of celebrity investment portfolios across India.