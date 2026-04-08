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  • Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai First Look OUT: Release Date, Cast, Story & More Details Of Varun Dhawan-Mrunal Thakur Film

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai First Look OUT: Release Date, Cast, Story & More Details Of Varun Dhawan-Mrunal Thakur Film

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: The makers have dropped a fresh first look featuring Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur, and it is already creating buzz. The film continues to build excitement with back-to-back reveals of its lead pairs. From its first look to release date, here’s a list of all the details you need to know about the upcoming Bollywood film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Published By: Published: April 8, 2026 22:59:51 IST
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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai- First Look
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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai First Look OUT: Release Date, Cast, Story & More Details Of Varun Dhawan-Mrunal Thakur Film

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai- First Look

The newly released first look featuring Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur highlights a soft romantic moment, with Varun holding Mrunal from behind. Their chemistry feels warm and effortless, setting the tone for a youthful love story.

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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Release Date
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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Release Date

Final theatrical release is 12 June 2026 in India, postponed from earlier dates (April and June 5) to avoid box-office clashes with other big films.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Cast
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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Cast

Lead cast includes Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur, with supporting actors like Mouni Roy, Jimmy Shergill, Maniesh Paul, and others.

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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Expected Storyline
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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Expected Storyline

A light-hearted romantic comedy about youth, love, and relationships, mixing modern storytelling with nostalgic elements, fun misunderstandings, energetic songs, and emotional moments typical of David Dhawan films.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

The information about Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is based on currently available reports and updates. Details like release date, cast, and storyline may change as official announcements are made.

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