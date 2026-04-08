Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai First Look OUT: Release Date, Cast, Story & More Details Of Varun Dhawan-Mrunal Thakur Film

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: The makers have dropped a fresh first look featuring Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur, and it is already creating buzz. The film continues to build excitement with back-to-back reveals of its lead pairs. From its first look to release date, here’s a list of all the details you need to know about the upcoming Bollywood film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.