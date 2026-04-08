Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Top 5 Looks That Prove He Is the Ultimate Stylish Star
Rugged Mass Look
His messy hair, thick beard, lungi styling, and intense attitude created a raw, earthy look that became instantly iconic across India.
Classy Formal Style
Sharp suits, neat hairstyle, and effortless elegance gave him a rich, sophisticated vibe, making this one of his most loved modern looks.
Cool Casual Swag
Denim, jackets, and relaxed styling defined his energetic and youthful look, perfectly matching his fun-loving character in the film.
Quirky Rockstar Look
Spiky hair, edgy outfits, and playful expressions gave him a unique, rebellious vibe that stood out and became a trend among fans.
Traditional Meets Stylish
From a classic Brahmin avatar to modern outfits, this look showcased his versatility, blending tradition with contemporary fashion effortlessly.