Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Top 5 Movies That Show His Style, Swag and Talent
On his birthday, fans across the country celebrate not just his style and swag, but also the powerful performances that turned him into one of India’s biggest stars. Here are 5 must-watch films that define his journey:
Pushpa: The Rise
This blockbuster turned Allu Arjun into a pan-India star, with his rugged role as Pushpa Raj becoming iconic for its attitude, dialogues, and unforgettable screen presence.
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
A perfect entertainer blending family drama, humor, and action, this film showcased his charm and versatility while delivering massive hits through its music and emotional storytelling.
Race Gurram
One of his most entertaining commercial hits, this film highlighted his comic timing, energetic performance, and mass appeal, making it a favorite among fans across generations.
Arya
This breakthrough film introduced Allu Arjun as a unique romantic hero, with his carefree character and emotional depth winning hearts and establishing his early popularity.
Julayi
A stylish action drama that balanced intelligence, humor, and thrilling moments, showcasing his smart character portrayal and delivering a strong box office success.