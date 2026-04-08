LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Iran deadline indian embassy iran kanye west donald trump Bollywood at World Cup akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league Donald Trump Iran deadline indian embassy iran kanye west donald trump Bollywood at World Cup akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league Donald Trump Iran deadline indian embassy iran kanye west donald trump Bollywood at World Cup akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league Donald Trump Iran deadline indian embassy iran kanye west donald trump Bollywood at World Cup akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Iran deadline indian embassy iran kanye west donald trump Bollywood at World Cup akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league Donald Trump Iran deadline indian embassy iran kanye west donald trump Bollywood at World Cup akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league Donald Trump Iran deadline indian embassy iran kanye west donald trump Bollywood at World Cup akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league Donald Trump Iran deadline indian embassy iran kanye west donald trump Bollywood at World Cup akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Top 5 Movies That Show His Style, Swag and Talent

Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Top 5 Movies That Show His Style, Swag and Talent

On his birthday, fans across the country celebrate not just his style and swag, but also the powerful performances that turned him into one of India’s biggest stars. Here are 5 must-watch films that define his journey:

Published By: Published: April 8, 2026 03:31:26 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Pushpa: The Rise
1/5
20

Pushpa: The Rise

This blockbuster turned Allu Arjun into a pan-India star, with his rugged role as Pushpa Raj becoming iconic for its attitude, dialogues, and unforgettable screen presence.

You Might Be Interested In
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
2/5
Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Top 5 Looks That Prove He Is the Ultimate Stylish Star

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

A perfect entertainer blending family drama, humor, and action, this film showcased his charm and versatility while delivering massive hits through its music and emotional storytelling.

Race Gurram
3/5

Race Gurram

One of his most entertaining commercial hits, this film highlighted his comic timing, energetic performance, and mass appeal, making it a favorite among fans across generations.

You Might Be Interested In
Arya
4/5

Arya

This breakthrough film introduced Allu Arjun as a unique romantic hero, with his carefree character and emotional depth winning hearts and establishing his early popularity.

You Might Be Interested In
Julayi
5/5

Julayi

A stylish action drama that balanced intelligence, humor, and thrilling moments, showcasing his smart character portrayal and delivering a strong box office success.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS