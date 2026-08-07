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  • Highest Paid Bollywood Actors 2026: Tiger Shroff, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh And Others’ Film Fees Revealed

Highest Paid Bollywood Actors 2026: Tiger Shroff, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh And Others’ Film Fees Revealed

Bollywood’s biggest stars are not just measured by box-office numbers anymore; their market value is also reflected in the massive fees they command for each project. From action entertainers and big-budget franchises to theatrical spectacles and OTT originals, leading Hindi film actors continue to negotiate multi-crore deals based on their popularity, box-office pull and brand value.

Published By: Published: August 7, 2026 20:54:41 IST
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Ranbir Kapoor
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Ranbir Kapoor, Image Credits- X

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is among Bollywood’s highest-paid actors, reportedly charging around Rs 70 crore to Rs 75 crore per film. With blockbuster projects and ambitious ventures like Ramayana, the actor’s market value has reached new heights.

Ranveer Singh
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Ranveer Singh, Picture Credits- X (@RanveerOfficial)

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh reportedly commands a fee of Rs 40 crore to Rs 60 crore per film. Apart from upfront payments, the actor often explores profit-sharing deals for big-budget productions, potentially increasing his overall earnings.

Kartik Aaryan
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Kartik Aryan, Image Credits- Instagram

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan’s growing box-office success has helped him secure a place among Bollywood’s top-paid actors. The actor reportedly charges around Rs 40 crore to Rs 50 crore per film.

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Tiger Shroff
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Tiger Shroff, Image Credits- X

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff reportedly commands a Rs 25 crore fee for Remo D’Souza’s upcoming film, with Rs 10 crore said to have been paid upfront as the signing amount. The actor continues to remain one of Bollywood’s highest-paid action stars.

Shahid Kapoor
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Shahid Kapoor, Image Credits- Instagram

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor continues to command a premium fee after decades in the industry. The actor reportedly earns around Rs 25 crore to Rs 40 crore per project, depending on the scale and format of the production.

Varun Dhawan
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Varun Dhawan, Image Credits- Instagram

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan remains one of Bollywood’s most bankable young stars, reportedly charging around Rs 20 crore to Rs 30 crore per film depending on the scale of the project.

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Vicky Kaushal
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Vicky Kaushal, Image credits- Instagram

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal’s market value has grown significantly after acclaimed performances and successful films. The actor reportedly charges around Rs 15 crore to Rs 25 crore per project.

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Tiger Shroff, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and other Bollywood stars command massive paycheques for their films. Take a look at the estimated fees of the highest-paid Hindi film actors in 2026.

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