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Hot & Steamy Movies To Watch With Your Partner: 7 Films For A Sensual Movie Night

Hot & Steamy Movies To Watch With Your Partner: 7 Films For A Sensual Movie Night

Looking for something steamy to watch together? Here are seven sensual romantic films featuring intense chemistry, passionate relationships and plenty of romantic tension.

1/ 7 Fifty Shades Of Grey Fifty Shades of Grey Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan headline this steamy romantic drama about Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey. The film mixes romance, attraction and complicated chemistry, making it a popular pick for couples looking for something sensual.

2/ 7 365 Days 365 Days Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka star in this Polish erotic romantic drama. The story follows Laura, whose life takes an unexpected turn after she encounters the powerful Massimo.

4/ 7 Through My Window Through My Window Clara Galle and Julio Peña Fernández star in this Spanish romantic drama about Raquel and her longtime crush, Ares. What begins as a one-sided attraction gradually develops into a complicated relationship.

5/ 7 The Idea of You The Idea of You Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine star in this romantic drama about Solène, a 40-year-old single mother who develops a relationship with Hayes, a much younger boy-band singer.

7/ 7 The Notebook The Notebook Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams star as Noah and Allie in one of modern cinema’s most famous love stories. Their passionate relationship faces family pressure, separation and the passage of time.

Looking for something steamy to watch together? Here are seven sensual romantic films featuring intense chemistry, passionate relationships and plenty of romantic tension.