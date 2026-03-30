Jacqueline Fernandez’s NGO Work and Social Initiatives: 5 Key Causes She Supports From Healthcare to Education
From delivering blockbuster performances to making a real difference off-screen, Jacqueline Fernandez has emerged as a powerful force for social good. Through her foundation and collaborations, she continues to support meaningful causes that impact lives across communities, animals, and underprivileged groups. Here are 5 impactful causes she actively champions.
Animal Welfare Advocacy
Jacqueline has been a strong advocate for animal rights and welfare. Working closely with PETA India, she has supported campaigns against animal cruelty and testing. She also backed the #FreeGajraj movement and raised awareness about the protection of carriage horses in Mumbai. During the pandemic, her foundation helped feed stray animals across cities.
Disaster Relief & Housing Initiatives
Through her collaboration with Habitat for Humanity India, Jacqueline has contributed to rebuilding homes for families affected by floods in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Her “Jacqueline Builds” initiative focuses on providing safe shelter and restoring dignity to displaced communities.
Medical Aid & Healthcare Support
Jacqueline has also extended financial aid to children suffering from critical illnesses such as hydrocephalus. Her contributions have helped families access life-saving treatments, highlighting her commitment to improving healthcare access for those in need.
YOLO Foundation & Community Welfare
Through the YOLO Foundation, Jacqueline has driven large-scale community support initiatives. Partnering with Roti Bank, she helped distribute over 100,000 meals. During COVID-19, her efforts included providing masks, sanitizers, and essential supplies.
Education & Global Collaborations
Expanding her reach globally, Jacqueline collaborated with MrBeast’s Beast Philanthropy and Udayan Care to support education for vulnerable girls in India. She also promoted fundraising efforts, including auctioning a specially designed dress to support these initiatives.