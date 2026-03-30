Jacqueline Fernandez’s NGO Work and Social Initiatives: 5 Key Causes She Supports From Healthcare to Education

Animal Welfare Advocacy

Jacqueline has been a strong advocate for animal rights and welfare. Working closely with PETA India, she has supported campaigns against animal cruelty and testing. She also backed the #FreeGajraj movement and raised awareness about the protection of carriage horses in Mumbai. During the pandemic, her foundation helped feed stray animals across cities.