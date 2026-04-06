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  • Janhvi Kapoor Career-Changing Movies: From Dhadak to Blockbuster Performances

Janhvi Kapoor Career-Changing Movies: From Dhadak to Blockbuster Performances

Janhvi Kapoor has carved her space in Bollywood with a mix of commercial and performance-driven films. From her debut struggles to delivering impactful roles, here’s a look at the movies that shaped her career.

Published By: Published: April 6, 2026 13:40:14 IST
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The Big Debut Pressure
1/5

The Big Debut Pressure

After debuting with Dhadak in 2018, Janhvi faced immense pressure to prove herself, with expectations from the industry and audience weighing heavily on her.

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Struggling With Self-Doubt
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Struggling With Self-Doubt

She revealed that she felt her performance wasn’t well-received, leading to negative self-perception and constant doubts about her abilities.

“I Thought My Career Was Over”
3/5

“I Thought My Career Was Over”

Janhvi admitted she felt like she had “packed up” early in her career, believing her journey in the industry might end soon after her debut.

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Coping With Personal Loss
4/5

Coping With Personal Loss

Alongside career pressure, she was dealing with deep grief after losing her mother, which made the phase even more emotionally challenging.

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Seeking Validation & Moving Forward
5/5

Seeking Validation & Moving Forward

She also spoke about seeking validation during that period, but gradually learning to overcome insecurities and grow stronger both personally and professionally.

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