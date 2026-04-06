Janhvi Kapoor Career-Changing Movies: From Dhadak to Blockbuster Performances
Janhvi Kapoor has carved her space in Bollywood with a mix of commercial and performance-driven films. From her debut struggles to delivering impactful roles, here’s a look at the movies that shaped her career.
The Big Debut Pressure
After debuting with Dhadak in 2018, Janhvi faced immense pressure to prove herself, with expectations from the industry and audience weighing heavily on her.
Struggling With Self-Doubt
She revealed that she felt her performance wasn’t well-received, leading to negative self-perception and constant doubts about her abilities.
“I Thought My Career Was Over”
Janhvi admitted she felt like she had “packed up” early in her career, believing her journey in the industry might end soon after her debut.
Coping With Personal Loss
Alongside career pressure, she was dealing with deep grief after losing her mother, which made the phase even more emotionally challenging.
Seeking Validation & Moving Forward
She also spoke about seeking validation during that period, but gradually learning to overcome insecurities and grow stronger both personally and professionally.