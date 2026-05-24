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  • Latest OTT Releases (25-31 May, 2026): New Movies & Series Releasing On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar & More | What To Watch Guide

Latest OTT Releases (25-31 May, 2026): New Movies & Series Releasing On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar & More | What To Watch Guide

Latest OTT Releases (25-31 May, 2026): From courtroom dramas to psychological thrillers, to dark superhero narratives and binge-worthy murder mysteries, the last week of May 2026 is ripe with thrilling OTT releases on the biggest streaming platforms. Whether the user is looking to watch something thrilling over the weekend or looking for something to binge-watch, for a thriller, platforms like JioHotstar, Prime Video and Netflix are all set to bring a robust lineup of crime, drama, mystery, and action titles between May 25 to May 31. 

Published By: Published: May 24, 2026 12:26:41 IST
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OTT Releases This Week (25 May, 2026-31 May, 2026)
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Latest OTT Releases (25-31 May, 2026): New Movies & Series Releasing On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar & More | What To Watch Guide

OTT Releases This Week (25 May, 2026-31 May, 2026)

Here's a list of the top 5 OTT movies and web series releasing this week on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar.

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Jolly LLB 3 on JioHotstar
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Jolly LLB 3 on JioHotstar

It will be released on 29 May, 2026. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi return for another courtroom chaos-filled battle in Jolly LLB 3. The legal comedy-drama promises satire, witty dialogues, political twists, and intense face-offs packed with entertainment.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder (Season 2) on Netflix
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A Good Girl's Guide to Murder (Season 2) on Netflix

It will be released on 27 May, 2026. Pip Fitz-Amobi returns with another chilling mystery as darker secrets unfold in Season 2. The teen crime thriller dives deeper into lies, disappearances, emotional trauma, and shocking revelations in a tense new case.

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The Better Sister on Amazon Prime Video
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The Better Sister on Amazon Prime Video

It will be released on 29 May, 2026. This psychological thriller follows two estranged sisters forced together after a shocking murder disrupts their lives. Secrets, betrayals, family tension, and emotional twists drive this suspense-filled Prime Video drama.

Spider-Noir on Amazon Prime Video
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Spider-Noir on Amazon Prime Video

It will be released on 29 May, 2026. Set in a dark noir-inspired universe, Spider-Noir follows an aging private investigator with superhero roots navigating crime, corruption, and dangerous enemies in a visually gritty alternate Marvel-inspired storyline.

Dead Man's Wire on Netflix
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Dead Man's Wire on Netflix

It will be released on 28 May, 2026. Inspired by a real 1977 hostage crisis, this Gus Van Sant thriller stars Bill Skarsgård as a desperate man triggering national chaos. The film blends crime, dark humor, suspense, and social commentary.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

Release dates and streaming details mentioned in this article are based on officially available information and platform announcements at the time of writing. OTT schedules may change due to regional availability, platform updates, or last-minute changes by streaming services.

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Latest OTT Releases This Week: From suspense-filled mysteries to superhero noir dramas, here are the top movies and web series releasing on streaming platforms this week.

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