Latest OTT Releases This Week (March 23-29): 5 New Movies and Web Series To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More | Online Streaming Guide
OTT Releases (23 March, 2026-29 March, 2026): This week brings a fresh lineup of movies and web series across Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar, offering something for every viewer. From reality shows to action thrillers, the variety of genres keeps the OTT slate exciting and diverse. Several new seasons of popular shows and original films are dropping, making it a strong week for binge-watching.
Latest OTT Releases This Week
Whether you enjoy high-intensity drama, light entertainment or suspense-filled stories, this week's releases have plenty to add to your watchlist.
Inside Season 3 on Netflix
It will be released on March 23, 2026. The Sidemen return with 12 celebrities living together, competing in challenges affecting shared £1 million prize through purchases and decisions.
Bait on Prime Video
It will be released on March 25, 2026. Riz Ahmed plays struggling actor Shah Latif whose life spirals over four chaotic days after landing a James Bond audition.
Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 on JioHotstar
It will be released on March 25, 2026. Matt Murdock operates in shadows, gathering allies to resist Mayor Wilson Fisk’s Anti-Vigilante Task Force hunting Daredevil across New York.
Heartbreak High Season 3 on Netflix
It will be released on March 25, 2026. Teen drama continues as students navigate relationships, identity struggles, school conflicts, emotional growth, and friendships in a chaotic modern high school.
Pretty Lethal on Amazon Prime Video
It will be released on March 25, 2026. Uma Thurman plays a reclusive former ballet prodigy whose roadside inn becomes a deadly battleground filled with violence and secrets.
Disclaimer
The information provided in this article is based on publicly available release schedules and announcements from streaming platforms. Release dates, availability, and content may vary by region and are subject to change. Viewers are advised to check official platforms for the latest updates.