Latest OTT Releases This Week (March 23-29): 5 New Movies and Web Series To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More | Online Streaming Guide

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Latest OTT Releases This Week (March 23-29): 5 New Movies and Web Series To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More | Online Streaming Guide

Latest OTT Releases This Week (March 23-29): 5 New Movies and Web Series To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More | Online Streaming Guide

OTT Releases (23 March, 2026-29 March, 2026): This week brings a fresh lineup of movies and web series across Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar, offering something for every viewer. From reality shows to action thrillers, the variety of genres keeps the OTT slate exciting and diverse. Several new seasons of popular shows and original films are dropping, making it a strong week for binge-watching. 

Published By: Published: March 23, 2026 14:23:36 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Latest OTT Releases This Week
1/7
Latest OTT Releases This Week (March 23-29): 5 New Movies and Web Series To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More | Online Streaming Guide

Latest OTT Releases This Week

Whether you enjoy high-intensity drama, light entertainment or suspense-filled stories, this week's releases have plenty to add to your watchlist.

You Might Be Interested In
Inside Season 3 on Netflix
2/7

Inside Season 3 on Netflix

It will be released on March 23, 2026. The Sidemen return with 12 celebrities living together, competing in challenges affecting shared £1 million prize through purchases and decisions.

Bait on Prime Video
3/7

Bait on Prime Video

It will be released on March 25, 2026. Riz Ahmed plays struggling actor Shah Latif whose life spirals over four chaotic days after landing a James Bond audition.

You Might Be Interested In
Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 on JioHotstar
4/7

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 on JioHotstar

It will be released on March 25, 2026. Matt Murdock operates in shadows, gathering allies to resist Mayor Wilson Fisk’s Anti-Vigilante Task Force hunting Daredevil across New York.

Heartbreak High Season 3 on Netflix
5/7

Heartbreak High Season 3 on Netflix

It will be released on March 25, 2026. Teen drama continues as students navigate relationships, identity struggles, school conflicts, emotional growth, and friendships in a chaotic modern high school.

Pretty Lethal on Amazon Prime Video
6/7

Pretty Lethal on Amazon Prime Video

It will be released on March 25, 2026. Uma Thurman plays a reclusive former ballet prodigy whose roadside inn becomes a deadly battleground filled with violence and secrets.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

The information provided in this article is based on publicly available release schedules and announcements from streaming platforms. Release dates, availability, and content may vary by region and are subject to change. Viewers are advised to check official platforms for the latest updates.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS