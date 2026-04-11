LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump kerala Islamabad peace talks latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War asim munir Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news donald trump kerala Islamabad peace talks latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War asim munir Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news donald trump kerala Islamabad peace talks latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War asim munir Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news donald trump kerala Islamabad peace talks latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War asim munir Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump kerala Islamabad peace talks latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War asim munir Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news donald trump kerala Islamabad peace talks latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War asim munir Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news donald trump kerala Islamabad peace talks latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War asim munir Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news donald trump kerala Islamabad peace talks latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War asim munir Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Latest South OTT Releases This Week (April 6-12, 2026): New Movies and Shows on Netflix, JioHotstar, SunNXT & More

Latest South OTT Releases This Week (April 6-12, 2026): New Movies and Shows on Netflix, JioHotstar, SunNXT & More

South OTT Releases: This week’s OTT lineup is packed with hidden South Indian gems you probably didn’t see coming. From emotional family drama to quirky jail mysteries, there’s something for every mood. Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam content is dominating screens with fresh, binge-worthy stories. 

WARNING: You might end up binge-watching more than you planned.

Published By: Published: April 11, 2026 00:06:59 IST
Follow us on
Google News
What to Watch This Weekend: South OTT Releases
1/7
Latest South OTT Releases This Week (April 6-12, 2026): New Movies and Shows on Netflix, JioHotstar, SunNXT & More

What to Watch This Weekend: South OTT Releases

Here's a list of the top 5 south OTT releases on Netflix, JioHotstar and more.

You Might Be Interested In
Thaai Kizhavi on JioHotstar
2/7

Thaai Kizhavi on JioHotstar

A Tamil comedy-drama about a strong-willed elderly moneylender whose estranged children return home, triggering family conflicts, emotional confrontations, and a gripping mix of humour and drama.

Kaakkee Circus on ZEE5
3/7

Kaakkee Circus on ZEE5

This quirky Tamil comedy-thriller unfolds inside a sub-jail, where a jailer and constable investigate a bizarre theft, blending humour, mystery, and unexpected twists in a small-town setting.

You Might Be Interested In
Naangal on SunNXT
4/7

Naangal on SunNXT

A coming-of-age Tamil drama set in Ooty, following three boys growing up under a strict father, exploring trauma, resilience, and emotional struggles during a troubled childhood.

Nilave on ETV Win
5/7

Nilave on ETV Win

A romantic Telugu drama that blends emotions and relationships, focusing on love, longing, and personal journeys, offering a soft, heartfelt narrative with engaging storytelling and emotional depth.

Haal on SunNXT
6/7

Haal on SunNXT

A Malayalam musical romantic drama revolving around a passionate rapper and his intense love story, combining music, emotions, and relationships with a soulful and expressive narrative.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

The availability of these titles may vary based on region and platform updates. Viewers are advised to check respective OTT platforms for the latest streaming details.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS