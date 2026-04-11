Latest South OTT Releases This Week (April 6-12, 2026): New Movies and Shows on Netflix, JioHotstar, SunNXT & More

South OTT Releases: This week’s OTT lineup is packed with hidden South Indian gems you probably didn’t see coming. From emotional family drama to quirky jail mysteries, there’s something for every mood. Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam content is dominating screens with fresh, binge-worthy stories.

WARNING: You might end up binge-watching more than you planned.