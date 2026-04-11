Latest South OTT Releases This Week (April 6-12, 2026): New Movies and Shows on Netflix, JioHotstar, SunNXT & More
South OTT Releases: This week’s OTT lineup is packed with hidden South Indian gems you probably didn’t see coming. From emotional family drama to quirky jail mysteries, there’s something for every mood. Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam content is dominating screens with fresh, binge-worthy stories.
WARNING: You might end up binge-watching more than you planned.
What to Watch This Weekend: South OTT Releases
Here's a list of the top 5 south OTT releases on Netflix, JioHotstar and more.
Thaai Kizhavi on JioHotstar
A Tamil comedy-drama about a strong-willed elderly moneylender whose estranged children return home, triggering family conflicts, emotional confrontations, and a gripping mix of humour and drama.
Kaakkee Circus on ZEE5
This quirky Tamil comedy-thriller unfolds inside a sub-jail, where a jailer and constable investigate a bizarre theft, blending humour, mystery, and unexpected twists in a small-town setting.
Naangal on SunNXT
A coming-of-age Tamil drama set in Ooty, following three boys growing up under a strict father, exploring trauma, resilience, and emotional struggles during a troubled childhood.
Nilave on ETV Win
A romantic Telugu drama that blends emotions and relationships, focusing on love, longing, and personal journeys, offering a soft, heartfelt narrative with engaging storytelling and emotional depth.
Haal on SunNXT
A Malayalam musical romantic drama revolving around a passionate rapper and his intense love story, combining music, emotions, and relationships with a soulful and expressive narrative.
Disclaimer
The availability of these titles may vary based on region and platform updates. Viewers are advised to check respective OTT platforms for the latest streaming details.