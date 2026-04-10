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  • Latest Tamil Movies 2026: From Parasakthi, Thaai Kizhavi To Gandhi Talks, Now Streaming On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

Latest Tamil Movies 2026: From Parasakthi, Thaai Kizhavi To Gandhi Talks, Now Streaming On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

The Tamil film industry in 2026 is witnessing a spectacular blend of high-octane star vehicles and innovative “content-first” dramas, as legendary icons and rising talents redefine the cinematic landscape across India.

Published By: Published: April 10, 2026 12:38:38 IST
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Parasakthi
1/5
Parasakthi

Parasakthi

Set against the 1960s anti-Hindi protests, this intense drama follows two brothers fighting to preserve their cultural identity. Sivakarthikeyan delivers a powerhouse performance as a leader standing his ground against a brutal Intelligence Bureau officer.

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Happy Raj
2/5
Happy Raj

Happy Raj

The film is a lighthearted romantic drama that follows a young man's quest for love, which his father's eccentric and embarrassing reputation constantly derails. The film marks a charming comeback for actor Abbas and features a heartfelt father-son dynamic amidst complicated family politics.

Thaai Kizhavi
3/5
Thaai Kizhavi

Thaai Kizhavi

A quirky rural comedy centered on a fierce family matriarch who becomes the target of her sons' schemes when they discover she has hidden gold. The film balances sharp situational humor with a surprising second-half focus on female empowerment.

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Gandhi Talks
4/5
Gandhi talks

Gandhi Talks

This unique silent dark comedy follows an unemployed graduate’s desperate attempts to secure a job through any means necessary. Without a single word of dialogue, the film uses expressive performances and a vivid score to highlight how financial greed impacts human morality.

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With Love
5/5
With Love

With Love

A nostalgic teen romantic comedy that follows two individuals who decide to seek closure with their past school-day crushes before committing to one another. It captures the awkwardness of matchmaking and the emotional complexity of moving on from unrequited love.

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