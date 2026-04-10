Latest Tamil Movies 2026: From Parasakthi, Thaai Kizhavi To Gandhi Talks, Now Streaming On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
The Tamil film industry in 2026 is witnessing a spectacular blend of high-octane star vehicles and innovative “content-first” dramas, as legendary icons and rising talents redefine the cinematic landscape across India.
Parasakthi
Set against the 1960s anti-Hindi protests, this intense drama follows two brothers fighting to preserve their cultural identity. Sivakarthikeyan delivers a powerhouse performance as a leader standing his ground against a brutal Intelligence Bureau officer.
Happy Raj
The film is a lighthearted romantic drama that follows a young man's quest for love, which his father's eccentric and embarrassing reputation constantly derails. The film marks a charming comeback for actor Abbas and features a heartfelt father-son dynamic amidst complicated family politics.
Thaai Kizhavi
A quirky rural comedy centered on a fierce family matriarch who becomes the target of her sons' schemes when they discover she has hidden gold. The film balances sharp situational humor with a surprising second-half focus on female empowerment.
Gandhi Talks
This unique silent dark comedy follows an unemployed graduate’s desperate attempts to secure a job through any means necessary. Without a single word of dialogue, the film uses expressive performances and a vivid score to highlight how financial greed impacts human morality.
With Love
A nostalgic teen romantic comedy that follows two individuals who decide to seek closure with their past school-day crushes before committing to one another. It captures the awkwardness of matchmaking and the emotional complexity of moving on from unrequited love.