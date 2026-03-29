Looking for K-Dramas? 6 Must-Watch Underrated K-Dramas on JioHotstar Packed With Romance and Thrilling Stories
K-dramas have taken over global streaming, but some of the best stories are still underrated and waiting to be discovered. From emotional romances to intense thrillers, JioHotstar offers a strong lineup of hidden gems that deserve your watchlist. Here are six must-watch Korean dramas that combine powerful storytelling, unique plots, and unforgettable characters.
Revenge of Others
A gripping high school thriller that follows a girl investigating her twin brother’s mysterious death. As she digs deeper, shocking secrets about bullying and hidden enemies begin to surface.
Call It Love
This emotional drama explores love and revenge. A woman seeks payback for her ruined life but unexpectedly falls for the son of her enemy, leading to a deeply layered romance.
Moving
A unique blend of action and fantasy, this series revolves around teenagers with superpowers and their parents who once worked as secret agents, all trying to live normal lives while hiding their abilities
Rookie Cops
A light yet engaging campus drama that follows students at a police academy. It highlights friendships, love, and the challenges of training to become officers.
Connect
A dark and thrilling sci-fi drama where a man loses part of his body to organ traffickers but remains mysteriously connected to the person who receives it, leading to a chilling chase.
Revenant
A supernatural mystery that follows a woman possessed by an evil spirit. With the help of a professor, she uncovers disturbing deaths linked to the haunting presence.