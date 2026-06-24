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Mirzapur Movie: Release Date, Cast, Teaser Details: Pankaj Tripathi, Munna Bhaiya Return?

Mirzapur Movie: Release Date, Cast, Teaser Details: Pankaj Tripathi, Munna Bhaiya Return?

The excitement for ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ has heightened within the fan community with the announcement of the release date of the film’s teaser on Wednesday. The much-awaited teaser is set to be unveiled on Thursday, June 23, at 12 pm, giving audiences their first official look at the big-screen adaptation of the hugely popular crime drama franchise.

Mirzapur Movie Mirzapur Movie: Release Date 'Mirzapur: The Movie' is slated to hit cinemas on September 4, 2026. 'Mirzapur: The Film' is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, who helmed several key episodes of the original series. The project is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner.

2/ 4 Mirzapur Movie: Trailer "Jo aaya hai, woh jaayega bhi, bas marzi Kaleen Bhaiya ki hogi. Aapka swagat karte hain bade parde par. #MirzapurTheMovie, teaser out tomorrow at 12PM," Excel Movies wrote in a social media post.

4/ 4 Mirzapur Movie: Story The makers have also released a fresh character poster from the film, offering a striking glimpse of Pankaj Tripathi reprising his iconic role as Kaleen Bhaiya. The newly unveiled poster showcases the powerful crime lord in his signature intense avatar, hinting at the high-stakes drama and power struggles that await audiences in the film.

The excitement for 'Mirzapur: The Movie' has heightened within the fan community with the announcement of the release date of the film's teaser on Wednesday. The much-awaited teaser is set to be unveiled on Thursday, June 23, at 12 pm, giving audiences their first official look at the big-screen adaptation of the hugely popular crime drama franchise.