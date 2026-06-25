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  • Mirzapur Movie Teaser OUT: Release Date, Cast, Story, Plot- Munna Bhaiya, Pankaj Tripathi, Gudu Pandit Return

Mirzapur Movie Teaser OUT: Release Date, Cast, Story, Plot- Munna Bhaiya, Pankaj Tripathi, Gudu Pandit Return

The excitement for ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ has heightened within the fan community with the release of film’s teaser on Wednesday. The much-awaited teaser unveiled today on June 23, at 12 pm, giving audiences their first official look at the big-screen adaptation of the hugely popular crime drama franchise.
Published By: Published: June 25, 2026 14:27:05 IST
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Mirzapur Movie: Release Date
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Mirzapur Movie Teaser OUT

Mirzapur Movie: Release Date

'Mirzapur: The Movie' is slated to hit cinemas on September 4, 2026. 'Mirzapur: The Film' is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, who helmed several key episodes of the original series. The project is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner.

Mirzapur Movie: Teaser
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Mirzapur Movie: Teaser

The first teaser of Mirzapur the Movie drops the fierce gang rivalry between Munna Tripathi and Guddu Pandit, right onto the big screen. The film ,is a prequel to the mega-successful Amazon Prime Video show, and it shows the return of Divyenndu’s Munna along with Bablu Pandit, now portrayed by Jitendra Kumar.

Mirzapur Movie: Cast
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Mirzapur Movie: Cast

Coming to the film's cast, Divyenndu is set to return as Munna Bhaiya, a character whose death in the second season had seemed final. The core cast of the series remains firmly in place including Ali Fazal, and Jitendra.

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Mirzapur Movie: Story
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Mirzapur Movie: Story

The teaser sort of explain that it’s an origin story, set in 2018, right before and also alongside the events of season one. So that implies Munna, who died at the end of season 2, is still alive here, somehow. Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) looks really concerned that his son Munna won’t be the best possible heir for his throne. At the same time , the Pandit brothers , Ali Fazal and Jitendra, are taking their own way to break down Munna’s empire and in doing so, place themselves as the rulers of Mirzapur.

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The excitement for 'Mirzapur: The Movie' has heightened within the fan community with the release of film's teaser on Wednesday. The much-awaited teaser unveiled today on June 23, at 12 pm, giving audiences their first official look at the big-screen adaptation of the hugely popular crime drama franchise.

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