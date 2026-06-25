Mirzapur Movie Teaser OUT: Release Date, Cast, Story, Plot- Munna Bhaiya, Pankaj Tripathi, Gudu Pandit Return

Mirzapur Movie: Story

The teaser sort of explain that it’s an origin story, set in 2018, right before and also alongside the events of season one. So that implies Munna, who died at the end of season 2, is still alive here, somehow. Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) looks really concerned that his son Munna won’t be the best possible heir for his throne. At the same time , the Pandit brothers , Ali Fazal and Jitendra, are taking their own way to break down Munna’s empire and in doing so, place themselves as the rulers of Mirzapur.