Mukesh Khanna Slams Samay Raina After ‘Shaktimaan Ne Bachhe Maare Hain’ Joke, Calls Him ‘Kutte Ki Dum Tedhi’ in Explosive Social Media Attack
The clash between veteran actor Mukesh Khanna and comedian Samay Raina has intensified after Samay’s controversial “Shaktimaan ne bachhe maare hain” remark during his Still Alive show triggered a furious response from the actor. The heated exchange has now become one of the biggest entertainment controversies online, with fans divided over comedy, free speech, and respect for iconic characters.
Samay Raina Joke on Shaktimaan
Samay Raina’s joke about Shaktimaan during Still Alive has triggered strong reactions online. His comment referencing Mukesh Khanna and the old Shaktimaan controversy upset many fans and quickly went viral.
Mukesh Khanna Reacts Sharply
Mukesh Khanna slammed Samay Raina in a fiery social media response. Calling the joke disrespectful, he accused the comedian of insulting the legacy of Shaktimaan.
Viral Social Media Post Escalates Clash
Mukesh’s edited post targeting Samay Raina spread rapidly across platforms. The sharp tone of the post added more fuel to the already heated controversy.
Samay’s Comment Linked to Past Controversy
In his show, Samay suggested that some public figures joined past controversies for attention. His indirect dig at Mukesh Khanna became one of the most discussed moments from the performance.
Old India’s Got Latent Row Resurfaces
The clash has also brought back memories of the India’s Got Latent controversy, which had already placed Samay under heavy public scrutiny after backlash and legal complaints.
Fans Split Over Comedy vs Respect Debate
The internet remains divided, with one side defending satire in comedy and the other backing Mukesh Khanna’s stand. The issue has reopened debate on humor boundaries in public entertainment.