Home>

Photos»

Nana Patekar’s 6 Most Powerful Performances: From ‘Parinda’ And ‘Agni Sakshi’ To ‘Ab Tak Chhappan’

Nana Patekar’s 6 Most Powerful Performances: From ‘Parinda’ And ‘Agni Sakshi’ To ‘Ab Tak Chhappan’

Few actors have owned the screen the way Nana Patekar has. With a stare, a pause and a voice that rarely needs raising, he has turned angry gangsters, broken husbands, ruthless officers and fading stage legends into characters audiences still talk about. Here are six performances that show his range.

1/ 6 Nana Patekar as Anna Seth in Parinda Parinda (1989) In Vidhu Vinod Chopra's crime drama, Nana plays Anna Seth, a feared underworld boss in Mumbai who tightens his grip on two brothers caught up in his world. His cold menace and unpredictable temper made the role a landmark and won him the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

2/ 6 Nana Patekar as Major Chauhan in Prahaar Prahaar (1991) Nana directed this film and played Major Peter Chauhan, a strict army officer who trains young NCC cadets. When a personal tragedy pushes him to the edge, the film asks what happens when a man trained to follow rules loses faith in them. It remains one of his most intense and personal performances.

4/ 6 Nana Patekar as A husband whose obsession turns into terror. in Agni Sakshi Agni Sakshi (1996) In this psychological thriller, Nana plays Vishwanath, an unstable and possessive man who marries Surekha (Manisha Koirala) and subjects her to relentless mental and physical cruelty. His unnerving, quiet menace makes the character one of Hindi cinema's most chilling portraits of a controlling husband.

6/ 6 Nana Patekar as Ganpatrao "Appasaheb" Belwalkar in Natsamrat (2016) Natsamrat (2016) In this Marathi drama, Nana plays Appasaheb, a celebrated stage actor who retires and hands his wealth to his children, only to find himself neglected and humiliated. Drawing on a classic Marathi play, the film gave Nana one of the most emotional roles of his career, and critics praised its raw, heartbreaking depth.

Few actors have owned the screen the way Nana Patekar has. With a stare, a pause and a voice that rarely needs raising, he has turned angry gangsters, broken husbands, ruthless officers and fading stage legends into characters audiences still talk about. Here are six performances that show his range.