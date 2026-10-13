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  • Navratri 2026 Day 3: From Alia Bhatt To Sara Ali Khan, Take Style Inspiration From Bollywood Actresses In Red

Navratri 2026 Day 3: From Alia Bhatt To Sara Ali Khan, Take Style Inspiration From Bollywood Actresses In Red

Red is the colour most closely tied to Navratri. It stands for devotion, energy and celebration, and it flatters almost every skin tone and style. Bollywood has shown, season after season, that red does not mean one look. It can be a traditional saree, a salwar suit or a lehenga, depending on the mood. Here are six actresses whose red outfits make good references.

Published By: Published: October 13, 2026 16:53:55 IST
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Alia Bhatt: The Bandhani And Mirror-Work Saree
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Alia Bhatt: The Bandhani And Mirror-Work Saree

Alia Bhatt: The Bandhani And Mirror-Work Saree

Alia Bhatt has been a regular in red festive guides. One of her best-known Navratri-friendly looks is a red-orange bandhani saree, a print rooted in Gujarat and Rajasthan that suits garba nights well. She has also been seen in a bright red saree with mirror work, which brings sparkle without feeling heavy.

Sara Ali Khan: The Zari-Bordered Salwar Suit
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Sara Ali Khan: The Zari-Bordered Salwar Suit

Sara Ali Khan: The Zari-Bordered Salwar Suit

Sara Ali Khan has been recommended for her red salwar suit with a golden zari border. It is comfortable for long evenings of dancing and still looks festive and traditional.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: The Classic Red Saree
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Kareena Kapoor Khan: The Classic Red Saree

Kareena Kapoor Khan: The Classic Red Saree

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been spotted in a traditional red saree with intricate golden embroidery and a matching blouse, and she has also been shown in a red salwar suit by Sabyasachi. A red saree with an emerald-green necklace has been cited as a striking pairing.

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Deepika Padukone: Royal Reds And Embellishment
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Deepika Padukone: Royal Reds And Embellishment

Deepika Padukone: Royal Reds And Embellishment

Deepika Padukone has been cited for a red-maroon off-shoulder lehenga with golden embroidery and for a fully embellished red saree. Both lean towards a rich, regal finish.

Ananya Panday: Crimson With Sparkle
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Ananya Panday: Crimson With Sparkle

Ananya Panday: Crimson With Sparkle

Ananya Panday has been highlighted in a crimson red saree with mirror and cut dana embroidery. It sits between traditional and modern, which makes it a good choice for younger festival-goers.

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Athiya Shetty: The Soft, Elegant Red
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Athiya Shetty: The Soft, Elegant Red

Athiya Shetty: The Soft, Elegant Red

Athiya Shetty has been seen in a red georgette saree by Tarun Tahiliani with an embellished jaal pattern. Georgette keeps the drape light, which helps if you are on your feet all evening.

Red is the colour most closely tied to Navratri. It stands for devotion, energy and celebration, and it flatters almost every skin tone and style. Bollywood has shown, season after season, that red does not mean one look. It can be a traditional saree, a salwar suit or a lehenga, depending on the mood. Here are six actresses whose red outfits make good references.

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