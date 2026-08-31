Neena Gupta To Ileana D’Cruz: Bollywood Actresses Who Chose Motherhood Without Marriage

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen

The former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen has chosen to become a single mother by adoption way earlier than her peers. She adopted her first daughter named Renee back in 2000 when she was only 24 and had to face legal battles for the right to adopt her since the existing legislation did not allow a single woman to do that. She adopted her second daughter, Alisah, in 2010 and managed to raise both of them as a single mother and continue working as an actress.