Netflix Releases This Week (April 13–19, 2026): 13 New Movies & Series Including Beef Season 2, Roommates, A Gorilla Story & More | Full Watchlist

This week brings an exciting lineup of fresh content on Netflix with 12 new movies and series set to release between April 13 and April 19, 2026. From highly anticipated sequels like Beef Season 2 to engaging new titles such as Roommates and A Gorilla Story, the platform continues to expand its diverse catalog across genres. Whether you enjoy intense drama, lighthearted comedy, or gripping storytelling, this week’s releases offer something for every viewer. Here’s a complete watchlist with release dates and everything you need to know before streaming.