Netflix Releases This Week (April 13–19, 2026): 13 New Movies & Series Including Beef Season 2, Roommates, A Gorilla Story & More | Full Watchlist
This week brings an exciting lineup of fresh content on Netflix with 12 new movies and series set to release between April 13 and April 19, 2026. From highly anticipated sequels like Beef Season 2 to engaging new titles such as Roommates and A Gorilla Story, the platform continues to expand its diverse catalog across genres. Whether you enjoy intense drama, lighthearted comedy, or gripping storytelling, this week’s releases offer something for every viewer. Here’s a complete watchlist with release dates and everything you need to know before streaming.
Toaster
Release Date: April 15, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
A dark comedy-thriller where a stingy man becomes obsessed with retrieving a gifted toaster. What starts as a small issue escalates into a series of chaotic and dangerous events involving crime and unexpected twists.
Do Deewane Seher Mein
Release Date: April 17, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
A modern love story about two individuals dealing with insecurities and emotional barriers. Their journey explores self-acceptance, love and the struggles of overcoming personal flaws in relationships.
Roommates
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 17, 2026
Starring Sadie Sandler and Chloe East, the drama follows two individuals and their unexpected friendship, which spirals into a chaotic battle of aggressive tension and the messy reality of college life.
Crooks Season 2
Release Date: April 14, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
The hit German crime thriller returns with Charly and Joseph back in action. Set two years after season 1, the story revolves around a cursed coin that has gone missing again.
Fake Profile Season 3
Release Date: April 15, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
The final season follows Camila as her honeymoon turns into a nightmare. With new enemies, revenge plots and a serial killer threat, the story intensifies with shocking twists and emotional drama.
Beef Season 2
Release Date: April 16, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
The anthology returns with a new rivalry set in an elite country club. A wealthy couple’s failing marriage turns into a public psychological battle, dragging others into a tense power struggle where ambition, ego and social status collide.
Dandelion
Release Date: April 16, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
A supernatural anime that explores the afterlife through a group of angels tasked with helping souls find peace. The story blends emotional storytelling with humour as the team resolves unfinished human regrets.
180
Release Date: April 17, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
This intense thriller follows a father whose life changes in an instant after a violent road rage incident. As his son fights for survival, he spirals into a moral crisis, pushing himself toward dangerous and life-altering decisions.
The Law According to Lidia Poët Season 3
Release Date: April 15, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
The final season follows Lidia Poët as she takes on her most personal case yet. Set in 1887, the story centres on her best friend’s murder trial, raising questions around women’s rights and self-defence. With her lover as the opposing lawyer and past emotions resurfacing, the stakes turn deeply personal.
A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough
Release Date: April 17, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
Nearly 50 years after his iconic encounter with a baby gorilla named Pablo, David Attenborough returns to Rwanda for a deeply emotional journey. Directed by James Reed and produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, the documentary follows the descendants of the ‘Pablo Group’. With stunning visuals and personal journal insights, it showcases one of the most inspiring conservation success stories of modern times.
Alpha Males Season 5
Release Date: April 17, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
The Spanish comedy returns with Pedro, Luis, Raúl and Santi trying to reinvent their lives through the ‘Patriarchal Pact’. What begins as an escape from modern relationship struggles quickly turns chaotic, filled with financial stress and personal conflicts. Meanwhile, the women around them step into new opportunities, adding fresh energy and humour to the story.
Ronaldinho: The One and Only
Release Date: April 16, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
This documentary series explores the life of Ronaldinho, tracing his rise from Brazil to global superstardom. With rare footage and exclusive interviews, the series captures his brilliance on the field and the challenges beyond it, offering a complete look at one of football’s most charismatic icons.
Full Swing Season 4
Release Date: April 16, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
The popular sports docuseries returns to cover one of the most dramatic phases in professional golf. Season 4 dives into the impact of the PGA-LIV developments, following top players through intense tournaments, rivalries and high-pressure moments that define their careers.