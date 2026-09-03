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Nora Fatehi Hot Looks: 7 Times She Set The Internet On Fire

Nora Fatehi Hot Looks: 7 Times She Set The Internet On Fire

From red latex and sculpted corsets to couture sarees and dramatic ball gowns, Nora Fatehi rarely approaches fashion quietly. These seven looks capture the different sides of her glamorous style — from red-carpet diva to high-energy performer.

1/ 7 Nora Fatehi Hot (Image:X) Red Latex Drama At IIFA Nora Fatehi made a bold statement in this glossy red off-shoulder latex dress at IIFA 2023. The body-hugging silhouette, wet-look waves and minimal accessories allowed the striking red outfit to do all the talking.

2/ 7 Nora Fatehi Hot (Image:X) Gold-Bronze Corset Glam Nora turned couture into a full glamour moment in this sculpted gold-bronze corset gown by Manish Malhotra. Detailed mirror and zardosi work covered the fitted silhouette, blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with a contemporary structured finish.

4/ 7 Nora Fatehi Hot (Image:X) White-Hot On The IIFA Carpet Nora brought a softer but equally glamorous mood in this embellished white corset gown at IIFA 2024. The crystal-heavy bodice, fitted silhouette and sweeping detailing gave her a polished princess-meets-red-carpet look.

5/ 7 Nora Fatehi Hot (Image:X) Vintage Blue Ball Gown Nora went full old-Hollywood in this dramatic deep-blue ball gown by Manish Malhotra. The embellished corset bodice, voluminous skirt and retro updo brought a strong 1950s influence to one of her most theatrical red-carpet looks.

7/ 7 Nora Fatehi Hot (Image:X) Red-Hot Stage Energy Nora’s fashion game looks just as strong in motion. She lit up the stage in this sparkling red crop top and fringed skirt, combining a performance-ready silhouette with the glamour that has become synonymous with her dance appearances.

Nora Fatehi knows how to make every outfit a statement. From red latex and corset gowns to glamorous sarees, here are seven of her hottest fashion moments.