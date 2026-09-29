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Once Bollywood’s Biggest Stars, Now Rarely Seen: What Happened To These 6 Bollywood Stars?

Once Bollywood’s Biggest Stars, Now Rarely Seen: What Happened To These 6 Bollywood Stars?

Every generation of Hindi cinema has its own chart toppers, and time often moves some of them away from the spotlight. Some chose to step back, some were pushed aside by changing trends, and a few are quietly finding their way back.

1/ 6 Govinda, Image Credits- X Govinda: The Comedy King Turns To Politics In the 1990s, Govinda was a box office favourite, loved for his comic timing and dance moves in films like Coolie No 1 and Raja Babu. He entered politics and won the Mumbai North seat as a Congress MP in 2004. He later joined Shiv Sena in 2024. His film work has been sparse in recent years.

2/ 6 Bhagyashree’ Bhagyashree: Overnight Fame, Early Break Bhagyashree became a sensation with Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. Soon after, she married Himalaya Dassani and chose family over a film career. She has since taken up occasional projects, while her children Abhimanyu and Avantika have entered acting.

4/ 6 Karisma Kapoor Karisma Kapoor: The Queen Of The 90s With hits like Raja Hindustani, Biwi No 1 and Dil To Pagal Hai, Karisma Kapoor ruled the decade. Her film appearances reduced after her 2003 marriage. She has made selective returns, including a cameo in Zero and a role in Murder Mubarak in 2024.

6/ 6 Fardeen Khan Fardeen Khan: A Decade Away Fardeen Khan debuted in 1998 and worked in films like Jungle and Heyy Babyy. After Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010, he stayed away from the screen for over a decade. He returned with Visfot in 2021 and appeared in the series Heeramandi in 2024.

Every generation of Hindi cinema has its own chart toppers, and time often moves some of them away from the spotlight. Some chose to step back, some were pushed aside by changing trends, and a few are quietly finding their way back.