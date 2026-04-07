OTT Movies & Web Series to Watch This Weekend: 6 Best Binge Worthy Picks on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More Platforms
Looking for the perfect weekend binge? From thrilling dramas to light-hearted entertainers, OTT platforms offer a wide range of movies and web series to match every mood. Here are some top picks to keep you hooked all weekend.
Sacred Games
A gripping crime thriller that dives deep into Mumbai’s underworld, packed with suspense, drama, and powerful performances.
The Night Manager
A high-stakes thriller filled with espionage, luxury, and action, making it a perfect weekend watch.
Drishyam 2
A suspense-packed drama that keeps you guessing till the end, ideal for fans of mystery and crime.
Money Heist
This global hit series offers intense heist drama, emotional twists, and edge-of-the-seat storytelling.
Jawan
An action entertainer with strong social messaging, perfect for those who enjoy high-energy cinema.