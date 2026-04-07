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  • OTT Movies & Web Series to Watch This Weekend: 6 Best Binge Worthy Picks on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More Platforms

OTT Movies & Web Series to Watch This Weekend: 6 Best Binge Worthy Picks on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More Platforms

Looking for the perfect weekend binge? From thrilling dramas to light-hearted entertainers, OTT platforms offer a wide range of movies and web series to match every mood. Here are some top picks to keep you hooked all weekend.

Published By: Published: April 7, 2026 17:45:51 IST
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Sacred Games
1/5

Sacred Games

A gripping crime thriller that dives deep into Mumbai’s underworld, packed with suspense, drama, and powerful performances.

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The Night Manager
2/5

The Night Manager

A high-stakes thriller filled with espionage, luxury, and action, making it a perfect weekend watch.

Drishyam 2
3/5

Drishyam 2

A suspense-packed drama that keeps you guessing till the end, ideal for fans of mystery and crime.

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Money Heist
4/5

Money Heist

This global hit series offers intense heist drama, emotional twists, and edge-of-the-seat storytelling.

You Might Be Interested In
Jawan
5/5

Jawan

An action entertainer with strong social messaging, perfect for those who enjoy high-energy cinema.

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