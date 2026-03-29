OTT Releases This Week (March 30–April 6): 8 Latest Movies and Web Series on Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and More | Full Watchlist Inside
The first week of April 2026 is bringing some exciting titles to OTT, especially on Netflix. From emotional dramas to fan favorite returning series and a fun desi spy comedy, this week has something for every viewer. Here is a list of the latest releases you should not miss.
Ripple
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: March 31, 2026
The story follows multiple characters whose lives intersect through love, loss and destiny. Each decision creates a ripple effect that changes everything around them.
Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: April 1, 2026
Happy Patel finds himself caught in a dangerous yet hilarious espionage mission where his unconventional methods create unexpected twists.
XO Kitty Season 3
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: April 2, 2026
The series continues Kitty’s journey as she navigates love, identity and friendships in a new phase of life.
Sitaare Zameen Par
Platform: SonyLIV
Release Date: April 3, 2026
A heart touching story focusing on emotional struggles and human connections.
Vadh 2
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: April 3, 2026
Vadh 2 dives deeper into moral dilemmas and consequences as characters face darker truths and unexpected twists.
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: April 3, 2026
A fun filled extension of the popular TV show packed with humor and chaos.
Maamla Legal Hai Season 2
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: April 3, 2026
Season 2 follows new courtroom battles, unexpected twists and deeper insights into the justice system with engaging storytelling.
Maa Ka Sum
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: April 3, 2026
A story centered on family values and emotional bonds. The narrative highlights relationships, sacrifices and the strength of family ties through heartfelt moments.