Pallichattambi: Release Date, Cast, Storyline & Plot of the Upcoming Malayalam Action-Period Drama
The makers of Pallichattambi, starring Tovino Thomas, have officially locked a new release date, aligning the film with the festive Vishu weekend. The announcement has heightened anticipation around this action packed period drama.
Release Date (Updated)
Pallichattambi will now release in theatres on April 15, 2026, coinciding with Vishu. The film was earlier scheduled for April 9 and 10 but got postponed due to delays in securing the censor certificate.
Cast & Crew
Lead Actor: Tovino Thomas
Female Lead: Kayadu Lohar
Supporting Cast: Johny Antony
Director: Dijo Jose Antony
Language: Malayalam
Genre: Action, Period, Drama
Storyline
Pallichattambi is set against a historical backdrop, blending intense action with emotionally driven storytelling. The film follows a fierce and rebellious protagonist who rises against systemic oppression in a rigid social structure.
Plot
Rooted in Kerala’s past, the narrative explores themes of resistance, identity, and power struggles. The protagonist’s journey is expected to evolve from a local fighter to a larger symbol of defiance, making the story both personal and socially relevant.
What to Expect
With its mix of period detailing, high-intensity action, and strong performances, Pallichattambi is shaping up to be a major Malayalam release in 2026. The Vishu timing further boosts its commercial prospects among family audiences and fans of mass entertainers.