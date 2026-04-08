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  • Pallichattambi: Release Date, Cast, Storyline & Plot of the Upcoming Malayalam Action-Period Drama

Pallichattambi: Release Date, Cast, Storyline & Plot of the Upcoming Malayalam Action-Period Drama

The makers of Pallichattambi, starring Tovino Thomas, have officially locked a new release date, aligning the film with the festive Vishu weekend. The announcement has heightened anticipation around this action packed period drama.

Published By: Published: April 8, 2026 14:14:01 IST
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Release Date (Updated)
1/5
Pallichattambi: Release Date, Cast, Storyline & Plot of the Upcoming Malayalam Action-Period Drama

Release Date (Updated)

Pallichattambi will now release in theatres on April 15, 2026, coinciding with Vishu. The film was earlier scheduled for April 9 and 10 but got postponed due to delays in securing the censor certificate.

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Cast & Crew
2/5

Cast & Crew

Lead Actor: Tovino Thomas
Female Lead: Kayadu Lohar
Supporting Cast: Johny Antony
Director: Dijo Jose Antony
Language: Malayalam
Genre: Action, Period, Drama

Storyline
3/5

Storyline

Pallichattambi is set against a historical backdrop, blending intense action with emotionally driven storytelling. The film follows a fierce and rebellious protagonist who rises against systemic oppression in a rigid social structure.

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Plot
4/5

Plot

Rooted in Kerala’s past, the narrative explores themes of resistance, identity, and power struggles. The protagonist’s journey is expected to evolve from a local fighter to a larger symbol of defiance, making the story both personal and socially relevant.

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What to Expect
5/5

What to Expect

With its mix of period detailing, high-intensity action, and strong performances, Pallichattambi is shaping up to be a major Malayalam release in 2026. The Vishu timing further boosts its commercial prospects among family audiences and fans of mass entertainers.

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