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Peddi Release Date, Story, Plot, Cast- Everything About Ram Charan Bhopal Concert Controversy With Jasprit Bumrah

Peddi Release Date, Story, Plot, Cast- Everything About Ram Charan Bhopal Concert Controversy With Jasprit Bumrah

South superstar Ram Charan is all set to rule theatres with his latest release Peddi which is a massive sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Ram Charan has stunned his fans with Peddi’s powerful trailer, intense rural backdrop and his rugged transformation which has created a lot of buzz ahead of its theatrical release. But amid all this Ram Charan found himself in a blunder during Peddi music launch even in Bhopal on Saturday night.

2/ 4 Peddi Cast Peddi cast members are Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles along with Divyenndu Sharma, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan and Boman Irani.

4/ 4 Ram Charan Bhopal Concert Controversy With Jasprit Bumrah Ram Charan took the stage during the event, the host conducted a rapid-fire round with him. Since Ram Charan plays the role of a cricketer in the film, the host asked him a series of cricket-related questions. when Jasprit Bumrah's name was mentioned, Ram Charan said, 'Jasprit Bumrah ji, I am a huge fan of yours. I love football very much, and you are doing so much to take football forward... Love you, Sir.' Though Ram Charan later apologies for the blunder.

South superstar Ram Charan is all set to rule theatres with his latest release Peddi which is a massive sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Ram Charan has stunned his fans with Peddi’s powerful trailer, intense rural backdrop and his rugged transformation which has created a lot of buzz ahead of its theatrical release. But amid all this Ram Charan found himself in a blunder during Peddi music launch even in Bhopal on Saturday night.