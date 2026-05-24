Peddi Release Date, Story, Plot, Cast- Everything About Ram Charan Bhopal Concert Controversy With Jasprit Bumrah
South superstar Ram Charan is all set to rule theatres with his latest release Peddi which is a massive sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Ram Charan has stunned his fans with Peddi’s powerful trailer, intense rural backdrop and his rugged transformation which has created a lot of buzz ahead of its theatrical release. But amid all this Ram Charan found himself in a blunder during Peddi music launch even in Bhopal on Saturday night.
Peddi Release Date
Ram Charan’s latest movie Peddi is all set to release on June 4, 2026 making fans all excited to watch him in an intense movie.
Peddi Cast
Peddi cast members are Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles along with Divyenndu Sharma, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan and Boman Irani.
Peddi Story
In the movie Peddi, Ram Charan will be seen playing a dual role which is inspired by a real-life wage laborer named Peddi Raju. who breaks all the chains of social inequality and finds his identity through cricket and wrestling.
Ram Charan Bhopal Concert Controversy With Jasprit Bumrah
Ram Charan took the stage during the event, the host conducted a rapid-fire round with him. Since Ram Charan plays the role of a cricketer in the film, the host asked him a series of cricket-related questions. when Jasprit Bumrah's name was mentioned, Ram Charan said, 'Jasprit Bumrah ji, I am a huge fan of yours. I love football very much, and you are doing so much to take football forward... Love you, Sir.' Though Ram Charan later apologies for the blunder.