Peddi Release Date, Story, Plot, Cast- Everything About Ram Charan Bhopal Concert Controversy With Jasprit Bumrah

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ceasefire Karuppu coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news anaya panday IPL 2026 Delhi NCR temperature Shamir nasire best gunshots white house AIIMS Delhi Dream11 Team ceasefire Karuppu coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news anaya panday IPL 2026 Delhi NCR temperature Shamir nasire best gunshots white house AIIMS Delhi Dream11 Team ceasefire Karuppu coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news anaya panday IPL 2026 Delhi NCR temperature Shamir nasire best gunshots white house AIIMS Delhi Dream11 Team ceasefire Karuppu coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news anaya panday IPL 2026 Delhi NCR temperature Shamir nasire best gunshots white house AIIMS Delhi Dream11 Team
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ceasefire Karuppu coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news anaya panday IPL 2026 Delhi NCR temperature Shamir nasire best gunshots white house AIIMS Delhi Dream11 Team ceasefire Karuppu coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news anaya panday IPL 2026 Delhi NCR temperature Shamir nasire best gunshots white house AIIMS Delhi Dream11 Team ceasefire Karuppu coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news anaya panday IPL 2026 Delhi NCR temperature Shamir nasire best gunshots white house AIIMS Delhi Dream11 Team ceasefire Karuppu coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news anaya panday IPL 2026 Delhi NCR temperature Shamir nasire best gunshots white house AIIMS Delhi Dream11 Team
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Peddi Release Date, Story, Plot, Cast- Everything About Ram Charan Bhopal Concert Controversy With Jasprit Bumrah

Peddi Release Date, Story, Plot, Cast- Everything About Ram Charan Bhopal Concert Controversy With Jasprit Bumrah

South superstar Ram Charan is all set to rule theatres with his latest release Peddi which is a massive sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Ram Charan has stunned his fans with Peddi’s powerful trailer, intense rural backdrop and his rugged transformation which has created a lot of buzz ahead of its theatrical release. But amid all this Ram Charan found himself in a blunder during Peddi music launch even in Bhopal on Saturday night. 

Published By: Published: May 24, 2026 11:20:05 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Peddi Release Date
1/4
Ram Charan Peddi Release Date

Peddi Release Date

Ram Charan’s latest movie Peddi is all set to release on June 4, 2026 making fans all excited to watch him in an intense movie.

You Might Be Interested In
Peddi Cast
2/4

Peddi Cast

Peddi cast members are Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles along with Divyenndu Sharma, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan and Boman Irani.

Peddi Story
3/4

Peddi Story

In the movie Peddi, Ram Charan will be seen playing a dual role which is inspired by a real-life wage laborer named Peddi Raju. who breaks all the chains of social inequality and finds his identity through cricket and wrestling.

You Might Be Interested In
Ram Charan Bhopal Concert Controversy With Jasprit Bumrah
4/4

Ram Charan Bhopal Concert Controversy With Jasprit Bumrah

Ram Charan took the stage during the event, the host conducted a rapid-fire round with him. Since Ram Charan plays the role of a cricketer in the film, the host asked him a series of cricket-related questions. when Jasprit Bumrah's name was mentioned, Ram Charan said, 'Jasprit Bumrah ji, I am a huge fan of yours. I love football very much, and you are doing so much to take football forward... Love you, Sir.' Though Ram Charan later apologies for the blunder.

Tags:

South superstar Ram Charan is all set to rule theatres with his latest release Peddi which is a massive sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Ram Charan has stunned his fans with Peddi’s powerful trailer, intense rural backdrop and his rugged transformation which has created a lot of buzz ahead of its theatrical release. But amid all this Ram Charan found himself in a blunder during Peddi music launch even in Bhopal on Saturday night.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS