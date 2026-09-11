LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Poonam Pandey Turns Up The Heat: 7 Sizzling Photos You Can’t Miss

Poonam Pandey Turns Up The Heat: 7 Sizzling Photos You Can’t Miss

Poonam Pandey knows how to keep social media talking. From bold poolside shoots and striking black outfits to glamorous sarees and party-ready gowns, the actress-model continues to experiment with different looks.

Her recent Instagram activity has included a viral infinity-pool shoot, glamorous party pictures and fashion-forward portraits. Here are seven Poonam Pandey photos that capture her bold style.

Published By: Published: September 11, 2026 21:59:07 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Poonam Pandey
1/7
Poonam Pandey Hot Pics (Image: Instagram)

Poonam Pandey Black-On-Black Glam

Poonam opens the gallery with a dramatic black look, pairing a halter-style top with a jacket and fishnet stockings. The warm red lighting and statement earrings add an extra layer of drama to the frame.

Poonam Pandey
2/7
Poonam Pandey Hot Pics (Image: Instagram)

Poonam Pandey White Hot

Switching completely from dark tones, Poonam opts for a fitted white outfit in this glamorous shoot. The clean colour palette, soft lighting and flowing hair keep the focus firmly on her styling.

Poonam Pandey
3/7
Poonam Pandey Hot Pics (Image: Instagram)

Poonam Pandey Fishnet Fashion

This black blazer-and-fishnet look leans heavily into editorial styling. The dramatic pose, statement earrings and moody background make it one of the most visually striking frames in the set.

You Might Be Interested In
Poonam Pandey Street-Style Twist
4/7
Poonam Pandey Hot Pics (Image: Instagram)

Poonam Pandey Street-Style Twist

Poonam gives the gallery a more casual edge with wide-leg trousers, sneakers and a layered crop-top combination. The styling feels more relaxed than the other pictures, but still carries her signature attitude.

Poonam Pandey
5/7
Poonam Pandey Hot Pics (Image: Instagram)

Poonam Pandey Leather And Chains

A fitted black leather mini, statement chains and metallic accessories give this look a strong performance-fashion vibe. The long braid and heavy jewellery make the styling even more dramatic.

Poonam Pandey
6/7
Poonam Pandey Hot Pics (Image: Instagram)

Poonam Pandey Red-Hot Selfie

This close-up red outfit keeps things simple but impactful. With minimal jewellery, soft makeup and a plunging neckline, the image relies more on colour and expression than elaborate styling.

You Might Be Interested In
Poonam Pandey
7/7
Poonam Pandey Hot Pics (Image: Instagram)

Poonam Pandey Silver Statement

Closing the gallery is a silver embellished outfit set against a rich red background. The metallic detailing, jewellery and old-school glamour make this the most red-carpet-ready picture of the seven.

Tags:

From dramatic black outfits and fishnet styling to leather, streetwear and silver glamour, here are seven bold Poonam Pandey photos that showcase her striking fashion choices.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS