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Priyanka Chopra To Diljit Dosanjh: Could You Have Guessed These Superstars From Their Early Pictures?

Priyanka Chopra To Diljit Dosanjh: Could You Have Guessed These Superstars From Their Early Pictures?

From Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh to Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Irrfan Khan, see rare early pictures of seven stars and how dramatically their looks and careers changed after fame.

1/ 7 Priyanka Chopra (Image: X) Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra Jonas appears as a young schoolgirl in an oversized winter jacket and pigtails, years before she won the Miss World title in 2000 and went on to become a major name in Bollywood and Hollywood.

2/ 7 Diljit Dosanjh (Image: X) Diljit Dosanjh Long before international stadium shows and global festival appearances, Diljit Dosanjh was honing his musical craft through devotional singing and folk music in Punjab, including performances involving the tabla.

4/ 7 Vidya Balan (Image: X) Vidya Balan Vidya Balan was introduced to many television viewers as Radhika Mathur in the 1990s sitcom Hum Paanch, long before she became one of Hindi cinema's most acclaimed leading actors.

5/ 7 Anupam Kher (Image: X) Anupam Kher Anupam Kher's vintage photograph offers a glimpse of the actor with a full head of hair, a striking contrast to the bald appearance that later became one of his most recognisable features.

7/ 7 Irfan Khan (Image: X) Irrfan Khan Irrfan Khan is seen during his formative years as an actor, before modest television roles and years of persistence eventually led him to acclaimed performances in Indian cinema and Hollywood.

From Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh to Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Irrfan Khan, see rare early pictures of seven stars and how dramatically their looks and careers changed after…