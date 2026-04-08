Allu Arjun Birthday Special: 6 Must-Watch Films That Defined His Career and Made Him a Superstar
Allu Arjun has become one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, known for his style, versatility, and powerful performances. On his birthday, here’s a look at six films that played a key role in shaping his career and turning him into a pan-India icon.
Arya
This film marked his breakthrough, earning him recognition for his unique acting style and energetic performance.
Parugu
A performance-driven film that showcased his emotional depth and maturity as an actor.
Julayi
A commercial success that highlighted his comic timing, action skills, and mass appeal.
Race Gurram
One of his biggest hits, this film strengthened his position as a top entertainer in the industry.
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
A blockbuster that showcased his charm and versatility, making him a household name across audiences.
Pushpa: The Rise
A game-changing film that gave him pan-India recognition and massive global popularity.