Deepika Padukone’s 6 Most Bold and Stunning Red Carpet Looks That Stole the Spotlight
Deepika Padukone is the ultimate queen of bold fashion, and when it comes to deep cleavage dresses. Kalki actress knows how to turn every event into a red carpet. Let’s take a look at Deepika Padukone’s sexy, hot, and bold cleavage looks that prove she’s the hottest diva in Bollywood.
Deepika Padukone Golden Dress
Deepika Padukone raises the temperature in a sizzling red halter neck dress with a daring cleavage design.
Deepika Padukone in Firey Red Hotness
Deepika Padukone raises the temperature in a sizzling red halter neck dress with a daring cleavage design.
Deepika Padukone in Red Co-ord Set
Deepika Padukone looks glamorous in a hot red satin dress with a plunging V neckline. She accessorized it with a statement diamond necklace.
Deepika Padukone in Satin White
Deepika Padukone turns heads in a silky white gown with a plunging side cut and backless detailing. She paired it with a jeweled headband and statement earrings.
Deepika Padukone in Strapless Dress
Deepika Padukone looks glamorous in a hot red satin dress with a plunging V neckline. She accessorized it with a statement diamond necklace.
Deepika Padukone in Plunge Dress
Deepika Padukone stuns in a body-hugging geometric print dress with a daring deep V neckline. Her outfit features bold cuts, which perfectly draw attention to her cleavage.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is intended purely for entertainment and fashion coverage. We do not intend to objectify or disrespect the actress in any way.