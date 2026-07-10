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  • Rajpal Yadav Isn’t The First: Here Are The Actors Who Have Spent Time Behind Bars

Rajpal Yadav Isn’t The First: Here Are The Actors Who Have Spent Time Behind Bars

The glamor of movies is often overshadowed by the legal consequences faced by actors who breach certain limits. Although fans believe actors to be invincible figures in their eyes, there comes a point in time when the law decides to intervene and make the actor realize his vulnerability. Some actors have been arrested for committing fraud and even convicted of serious crimes.

Published By: Published: July 10, 2026 18:52:34 IST
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Sanjay Dutt (Arms Act Violation):
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Sanjay Dutt, Image Credits- X

Sanjay Dutt (Arms Act Violation):

Sanjay Dutt's legal battle remains one of the most covered stories in Indian media. Arrested in 1993 under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Prevention Act (TADA), he was later convicted for the illegal possession of an AK-56 rifle linked to the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. He completed his remaining five-year sentence at Pune's Yerwada Central Jail and was released in 2016.

Salman Khan (Blackbuck Poaching & Hit-and-Run):
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Salman Khan, Image Credits-X

Salman Khan (Blackbuck Poaching & Hit-and-Run):

Salman Khan has spent time behind bars across multiple legal battles. He spent several days in Jodhpur Central Jail in 2018 after being sentenced to five years for poaching two rare blackbucks in Rajasthan during a 1998 film shoot. He also faced jail time in 2002 regarding his infamous hit-and-run case before his acquittal.

Shiney Ahuja (Sexual Assault Case)
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Shiney Ahuja, Image Credits- X

Shiney Ahuja (Sexual Assault Case)

The promising Gangster actor saw his career grind to a halt in 2009 when he was arrested following sexual assault allegations made by his domestic worker. Ahuja spent roughly three months in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail before obtaining bail. A special court later sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in 2011, a verdict he has challenged in the high court.

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Robert Downey Jr. (Drug Charges & Parole Violations)
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Robert Downey Jr., Image Credits- X

Robert Downey Jr. (Drug Charges & Parole Violations)

Long before anchoring the multi-billion-dollar Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Man, Downey Jr. faced a highly publicized downward spiral. In 1999, after repeatedly violating court-ordered probation related to drug and firearm possession charges, he was sentenced to three years. He spent nearly a year at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison before his release

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Rhea Chakraborty, Image Credits- Instagram

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Rajpal Yadav (Financial Fraud)
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Rajpal Yadav, Image Credits- X

Rajpal Yadav (Financial Fraud)

The veteran comic actor spent three months in Delhi's Tihar Jail in 2018. The sentence was handed down by the Delhi High Court after Yadav failed to repay a loan of 5 crore INR, which he had borrowed back in 2010 to fund his directorial debut film, Atta Pata Jhatpat.

The glitz of cinema often masks the harsh legal realities film stars face when they cross the line. From Rajpal Yadav's financial fraud and Salman Khan's blackbuck poaching case to Robert Downey Jr.'s infamous pre-Iron Man downward spiral, look back at five major actors who served real time behind bars.

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