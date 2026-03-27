Ram Charan And Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi: Release Date, Trailer Overview, Star Cast, Plot, Storyline & Music by AR Rahman – Everything You Need to Know

Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi is already creating strong buzz among fans, especially with Janhvi Kapoor joining the project. The film is expected to be a big pan-India release in 2026, combining action, emotion and mass appeal. Here is a quick breakdown of all the latest details.