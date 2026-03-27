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  • Ram Charan And Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi: Release Date, Trailer Overview, Star Cast, Plot, Storyline & Music by AR Rahman – Everything You Need to Know

Ram Charan And Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi: Release Date, Trailer Overview, Star Cast, Plot, Storyline & Music by AR Rahman – Everything You Need to Know

Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi is already creating strong buzz among fans, especially with Janhvi Kapoor joining the project. The film is expected to be a big pan-India release in 2026, combining action, emotion and mass appeal. Here is a quick breakdown of all the latest details.

Published By: Published: March 27, 2026 11:11:17 IST
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Peddi Release Date Confirmed
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Ram Charan And Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi: Release Date, Trailer Overview, Star Cast, Plot, Storyline & Music by AR Rahman – Everything You Need to Know

Peddi Release Date Confirmed

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s much awaited pan India film Peddi is now set to release in theatres on 30 April 2026. The makers postponed the earlier March date to ensure a bigger solo box office window and a grand cinematic experience for fans.

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First Collaboration of Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor
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First Collaboration of Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor

Peddi marks the first on-screen pairing of Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi plays Achiyamma, a powerful and vibrant character that adds emotional depth and charm to the story.

Cast & Crew
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Cast & Crew

The film features a strong supporting cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani. It is directed by Buchi Babu Sana with music by AR Rahman, promising a massive pan-India scale and high production value.

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Plot
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Plot

irected by Buchi Babu Sana. Set in the 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, the story follows a spirited villager who unites his community through sports to defend their pride against a powerful rival.

Storyline
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Storyline

The storyline is expected to follow a man’s journey through personal loss and societal challenges. As he faces powerful enemies, the story builds towards justice, highlighting themes of courage, resilience and family bonds.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

The information is based on official updates, social media posts and publicly available reports. Details regarding Peddi may change as per the makers’ announcements.

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