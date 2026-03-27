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  • Ram Charan Birthday Special: 6 Must Watch Films That Highlight His Journey from Star to Superstar

Ram Charan Birthday Special: 6 Must Watch Films That Highlight His Journey from Star to Superstar

On the birthday of Ram Charan’s, it’s the perfect time to revisit the films that shaped his journey from a star kid to a global icon. Known for his powerful screen presence and versatility, Ram Charan has delivered several memorable performances across genres. Here are 6 must watch movies that truly define his career.

Published By: Published: March 27, 2026 12:41:24 IST
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RRR (2022)
1/6
Ram Charan Birthday Special: 6 Must Watch Films That Highlight His Journey from Star to Superstar

RRR (2022)

RRR took Ram Charan to global fame. Playing Alluri Sitarama Raju, he impressed audiences worldwide. The film’s success and international recognition made him a global superstar.

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Rangasthalam (2018)
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Rangasthalam (2018)

In Rangasthalam, Ram Charan delivered a career-best performance as Chitti Babu. The rural drama highlighted his acting depth and earned massive critical acclaim along with box office success.

Dhruva (2016)
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Dhruva (2016)

In Dhruva, Ram Charan stepped into a stylish action role as an IPS officer. The film was praised for its gripping storyline and his intense performance.

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Naayak (2013)
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Naayak (2013)

Naayak showcased Ram Charan in a mass entertainer with dual roles. His energetic performance and strong screen presence made it a commercial hit.

Orange (2010)
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Orange (2010)

Though initially underrated, Orange later gained cult status. Ram Charan’s romantic role showed a different, softer side of his acting skills.

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Magadheera (2009)
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Magadheera (2009)

Magadheera remains one of Ram Charan’s most iconic films. Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, this fantasy action drama showcased his intensity and screen dominance. His dual role and strong performance made him a household name.

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