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  • Ramayana Trailer Postponed: Release Date, Cast, Story- Everything About Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Epic Drama

Ramayana Trailer Postponed: Release Date, Cast, Story- Everything About Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Epic Drama

Ramayana Trailer: Fans waiting for the Ramayana trailer will have to wait a little longer. Just hours before the Ramayana Trailer launch at San Diego Comic-Con, the makers announced that the trailer has been postponed. Fans who are eagerly waiting for the Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari, and Yash’s epic historic drama are expressing their sadness on social media. Here’s a deep dive into the Ramayana Trailer date, release date, cast, story, and more. 

Published By: Published: July 24, 2026 10:38:57 IST
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Ramayana Trailer Postponed
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Ramayana Trailer Postponed. Photos: X

Ramayana Trailer Postponed

Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra took to Instagram to announce the postponement of the movie. "Today is a very special moment for our Ramayana. My dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In light of this, we will be launching our trailer globally at a later date," Malhotra said in the statement.

Ramayana Release Date
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Ramayana Release Date

The highly anticipated mythological epic Ramayana is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release during Diwali in IMAX format. According to reports the second part of the Ramayana movie will release in Diwali 2027.

Ramayana Cast
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Ramayana Cast

Ramayana cast members are Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Ravi Dubey.

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Ramayana Story
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Ramayana Story

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Ramayana Trailer: Fans waiting for the Ramayana trailer will have to wait a little longer. Just hours before the Ramayana Trailer launch at San Diego Comic-Con, the makers announced that the trailer has been postponed. Fans who are eagerly waiting for the Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari, and Yash’s epic historic drama are expressing their sadness on social media. Here’s a deep dive into the Ramayana Trailer date, release date, cast, story, and more.

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