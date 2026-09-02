Rashmika Mandanna’s Cutest To Hottest Looks: 10 Times She Served Every Mood
From breezy ethnic looks and princess-like lehengas to latex dresses, sequinned gowns and sharp power suits, Rashmika Mandanna has rarely stayed tied to one fashion personality. Here are 10 looks that capture everything from her cutest style moments to her most glamorous appearances.
Pretty In Pink
Caption: Rashmika Mandanna keeps it soft yet glamorous in a pastel pink saree decorated with delicate embroidery. The flowing drape, minimal styling and loose waves make this one of her prettiest ethnic looks.
Princess Moment In White
Rashmika looked straight out of a fairytale in this white-and-silver lehenga as she walked the runway at India Couture Week. The embellished blouse, flowing skirt and understated jewellery kept the look regal without becoming overwhelming.
Raising The Temperature In Brown
Moving firmly into the glamorous side of the gallery, Rashmika turned heads in this fitted chocolate-brown latex dress. The strapless silhouette, minimal accessories and loose waves allowed the bold outfit to take centre stage.
Black Lace And Red-Carpet Drama
Rashmika went all-out glamorous in a black lace mini dress featuring a dramatic flowing train. With her hair swept up and jewellery kept minimal, the statement outfit delivered one of her boldest red-carpet moments.
Floral Glam With An Edge
A fitted black floral outfit showed another side of Rashmika’s style. The dark base, colourful floral detailing and confident styling struck a balance between feminine and edgy.
Cool Girl Energy
Rashmika swapped gowns and sarees for relaxed tailoring in this powder-blue sleeveless shirt, loosely worn tie and wide-leg pinstripe trousers. The look brought a playful, androgynous edge to her usually feminine wardrobe.
Boss Lady Rashmika
Rashmika’s grey three-piece pinstripe suit proves her fashion range goes far beyond traditional glamour. Rolled sleeves, a fitted waistcoat and wide-leg trousers gave the classic power suit a relaxed contemporary spin.
Traditional With A Modern Twist
Rashmika looked elegant in an ivory ensemble paired with a richly embroidered green dupatta. The traditional jewellery, soft waves and understated makeup gave the look a warm festive charm.
Ravishing In Red
Few colours deliver instant glamour like red, and Rashmika made the most of it in this heavily embroidered floral lehenga. The fitted blouse, voluminous skirt and statement choker turned the traditional silhouette into a striking fashion moment.
Full Hollywood Glam
Saving one of the hottest looks for last, Rashmika commanded attention in a shimmering black gown. The body-hugging silhouette, asymmetrical neckline and sequinned detailing brought old-school Hollywood glamour to her style file.