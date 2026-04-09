Rashmika Mandanna Turns 30: Father Gifts Her Dream Bungalow ‘Serenity’ After Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna’s 30th birthday turned into a deeply emotional family celebration as her father surprised her with a luxurious bungalow named “Serenity” near their hometown Virajpet. Coming just weeks after her wedding to Vijay Deverakonda, the heartfelt gift made this milestone birthday even more memorable, blending family love, tradition, and new beginnings.
Rashmika’s Dream Birthday Surprise
Rashmika Mandanna’s 30th birthday became extra special when her father gifted her a beautiful bungalow named “Serenity” near Virajpet. The emotional surprise came soon after her wedding to Vijay Deverakonda, making the moment unforgettable.
‘Serenity’ Becomes a Family Treasure
The bungalow holds deep family value as it is close to Rashmika’s hometown in Karnataka. Her father revealed the gift during a private family gathering, leaving the actress overwhelmed with emotion.
First Birthday After Wedding Bliss
This was Rashmika’s first birthday after marrying Vijay Deverakonda. The couple recently tied the knot in Udaipur on February 26 and later hosted a grand Hyderabad reception with family and industry friends.
A Traditional Kodava Celebration in Virajpet
Rashmika celebrated the day in traditional Kodava style in Virajpet. Dressed in cultural attire, she spent meaningful time with her family, relatives, and local community.
Giving Back to the Community with Love
The family also marked the occasion with acts of kindness, including sweet distribution, meals for villagers, and scholarships for deserving students. The celebration became a joyful event for the whole community.