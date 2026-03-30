Salman Khan Announces Next Movie: ‘Dil, Dimag, Jigar Se’ to be Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Joins Hands With Producer Dil Raju: Check Release Date, Cast, Story

Salman Khan Announces Next Movie

Salman Khan posted his picture with details about the project. It read, “Salman Khan - A Phenomenon who has delivered countless moments of celebration to audiences across the world … Now joins hands with our very own, dearest blockbuster filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally for #SVC63. #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm goes on floors this April… destined for glory.”

Director Vamshi Paidipally along with the caption, “Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April with @directorvamshi and #DilRaju.” Shree Venkateswara Productions also took to their X account and more @directorvamshi and #DilRaju.” Shree Venkateswara Productions also took to their X account and more details about the project. It read, “Salman Khan - A Phenomenon who has delivered countless moments of celebration to audiences across the world … Now joins hands with our very own, dearest blockbuster filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally for #SVC63. #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm goes on floors this April… destined for glory.”