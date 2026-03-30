Salman Khan Announces Next Movie: ‘Dil, Dimag, Jigar Se’ to be Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Joins Hands With Producer Dil Raju: Check Release Date, Cast, Story
Salman Khan has announced his next film, an action drama directed by Vamshi Paidipally. It will be produced by Dil Raju. On March 31, Salman took to his X account to announce the exciting update with fans, which will be his next project after Maatrubhumi. The announcement has already created a buzz, with fans eagerly waiting to see Salman Khan with the noted director-producer duo.
Salman Khan Announces Next Movie
Salman Khan posted his picture with details about the project. It read, “Salman Khan - A Phenomenon who has delivered countless moments of celebration to audiences across the world … Now joins hands with our very own, dearest blockbuster filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally for #SVC63. #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm goes on floors this April… destined for glory.”
Director Vamshi Paidipally along with the caption, “Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April with @directorvamshi and #DilRaju.” Shree Venkateswara Productions also took to their X account and more @directorvamshi and #DilRaju.” Shree Venkateswara Productions also took to their X account and more details about the project. It read, “Salman Khan - A Phenomenon who has delivered countless moments of celebration to audiences across the world … Now joins hands with our very own, dearest blockbuster filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally for #SVC63. #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm goes on floors this April… destined for glory.”
Salman Khan New Movie Release Date
Salman Khan’s new movie ‘Dil, Dimag, Jigar se’ is scheduled to start shooting from April 2026. According to reports crime-thriller will have a massive Eid 2027 release.
Salman Khan New Movie Story
Dil, Dimag, Jigar se directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju is expected to be a high-octane action entertainer, with reports of a massive “mini-city” set being constructed in Mumbai for the shoot.
About Dil, Dimag, Jigar se Director Vamshi Paidipally
Vamshi Paidipally made his directorial debut with Prabhas’s movie Munna and slowly established a space in the industry. Later he directed Brindavanam with Jr NTR, Yevadu featuring Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. Vamshi Paidipally also directed Tamil movie Vijay in the blockbuster Varisu.