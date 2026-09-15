Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Godh Bharai: 8 Beautiful Photos As We Trace Her Love Story With Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is embracing a deeply personal new chapter, and her godh bharai pictures offer a beautiful glimpse into the traditional celebrations surrounding it.

Dressed in warm shades of yellow and gold, Samantha can be seen taking part in rituals, receiving blessings and sharing intimate moments with those close to her. But beyond the flowers, diyas and ceremonies, the pictures also mark how dramatically her life has changed over the last few years.

From first collaborating with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru to relationship rumours, marriage and now preparing to welcome their first child, here’s a look at Samantha’s godh bharai through eight pictures while tracing the journey that brought the couple here.