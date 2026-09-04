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  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 7 Most Glamorous Looks, From Bold Western Fits To Elegant Sarees

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 7 Most Glamorous Looks, From Bold Western Fits To Elegant Sarees

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s style works because it refuses to stay predictable. She can move from a fitted black co-ord to a bright rani-pink sari, switch into metallic glamour, then go completely traditional in handwoven silks.

Published By: Published: September 4, 2026 17:11:49 IST
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White Gucci Co-Ord
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Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Image: Instagram)

White Gucci Co-Ord

Samantha embraced quiet luxury in a textured white Gucci jacket and matching mini skirt. Styled with Bulgari accessories and soft, natural makeup, the look was clean, polished and effortlessly glamorous.

Black Victoria Beckham Co-Ord For Citadel
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Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Image: Instagram)

Black Victoria Beckham Co-Ord For Citadel

For the Citadel global premiere in London, Samantha chose a black Victoria Beckham co-ord featuring a cropped knit top and a long fitted skirt with fringe and fishnet detailing. Bulgari jewellery added just the right amount of sparkle.

Rani Pink Saree With A Modern Twist
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Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Image: Instagram)

Rani Pink Saree With A Modern Twist

Samantha turned up the colour in a striking rani-pink Ekaya sari styled with a matching blouse. The monotone palette and contemporary blouse cut made the traditional drape feel fresh, bold and unapologetically glamorous.

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Royal Blue Saree Glam
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Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Image: Instagram)

Royal Blue Saree Glam

A deep royal blue saree brought out Samantha’s regal side. The sheer drape, layered jewellery and moody indoor setting gave the look a rich, evening-ready finish.

Pista Green Saree With A Traditional Touch
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Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Image: Instagram)

Pista Green Saree With A Traditional Touch

This softer green look brought a completely different mood. Samantha paired the light sari with a contrasting blouse and traditional jewellery, creating an understated but elegant ethnic moment.

Hand-Painted Red Kalamkari Saree
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Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Image: Instagram)

Hand-Painted Red Kalamkari Saree

One of the most artistic looks in the gallery, Samantha wore a custom hand-painted Kalamkari sari by Archana Jaju. The deep red base, ochre accents and traditional jewellery gave the outfit a striking heritage-fashion feel. Vogue reported that the sari took nearly 250 hours to create.

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Metallic Power Dressing
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Metallic Power Dressing

Samantha switched gears again in a metallic silver-toned ensemble with a structured long coat. The geometric texture, sleek styling and dramatic finish made this one of the boldest, most experimental looks of the set.

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From a sculpted bodycon dress and a black Victoria Beckham co-ord to rani-pink, royal blue and hand-painted Kalamkari sarees, here are seven of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s most glamorous looks.

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