Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 7 Most Glamorous Looks, From Bold Western Fits To Elegant Sarees
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s style works because it refuses to stay predictable. She can move from a fitted black co-ord to a bright rani-pink sari, switch into metallic glamour, then go completely traditional in handwoven silks.
White Gucci Co-Ord
Samantha embraced quiet luxury in a textured white Gucci jacket and matching mini skirt. Styled with Bulgari accessories and soft, natural makeup, the look was clean, polished and effortlessly glamorous.
Black Victoria Beckham Co-Ord For Citadel
For the Citadel global premiere in London, Samantha chose a black Victoria Beckham co-ord featuring a cropped knit top and a long fitted skirt with fringe and fishnet detailing. Bulgari jewellery added just the right amount of sparkle.
Rani Pink Saree With A Modern Twist
Samantha turned up the colour in a striking rani-pink Ekaya sari styled with a matching blouse. The monotone palette and contemporary blouse cut made the traditional drape feel fresh, bold and unapologetically glamorous.
Royal Blue Saree Glam
A deep royal blue saree brought out Samantha’s regal side. The sheer drape, layered jewellery and moody indoor setting gave the look a rich, evening-ready finish.
Pista Green Saree With A Traditional Touch
This softer green look brought a completely different mood. Samantha paired the light sari with a contrasting blouse and traditional jewellery, creating an understated but elegant ethnic moment.
Hand-Painted Red Kalamkari Saree
One of the most artistic looks in the gallery, Samantha wore a custom hand-painted Kalamkari sari by Archana Jaju. The deep red base, ochre accents and traditional jewellery gave the outfit a striking heritage-fashion feel. Vogue reported that the sari took nearly 250 hours to create.
Metallic Power Dressing
Samantha switched gears again in a metallic silver-toned ensemble with a structured long coat. The geometric texture, sleek styling and dramatic finish made this one of the boldest, most experimental looks of the set.