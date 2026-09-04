Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 7 Most Glamorous Looks, From Bold Western Fits To Elegant Sarees

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Image: Instagram)

Hand-Painted Red Kalamkari Saree

One of the most artistic looks in the gallery, Samantha wore a custom hand-painted Kalamkari sari by Archana Jaju. The deep red base, ochre accents and traditional jewellery gave the outfit a striking heritage-fashion feel. Vogue reported that the sari took nearly 250 hours to create.