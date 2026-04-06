Samay Raina Returns With New Comedy Show ‘Still Alive’ After India’s Got Latent Controversy
Samay Raina announces his comeback comedy show ‘Still Alive’ after India’s Got Latent controversy. Fans and creators react as the comedian returns in 2026.
Comeback Announcement
Comedian Samay Raina has officially announced his return with a new comedy special titled Still Alive. After months of silence post controversy, the announcement has created massive buzz online. He shared a video on Instagram teasing his comeback and captioned it “Let’s talk now…”
What Happened Earlier?
The controversy began during an episode of India’s Got Latent in 2025. Ranveer Allahbadia made remarks that sparked nationwide outrage. The episode led to heavy backlash, FIRs, and accusations of promoting obscene content.
The ‘Still Alive’ Teaser
The teaser video traces the journey of the show from June 2024 to its collapse in February 2025. It also includes the controversial moment that triggered the backlash. The video ends with Samay announcing his new special, signaling a fresh start.
Fallout Of The Controversy
Following the backlash, Samay removed all episodes of India’s Got Latent from YouTube. He, along with Apoorva Mukhija and others, faced legal troubles and online threats. The incident significantly impacted his public presence and content output.
Fans & Celebs React
Popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani showed support, calling the comeback “Epic.” Fans flooded comments with excitement:
“This comeback feels personal”
“Legend is back”
“The comeback of 2026”