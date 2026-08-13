10 Indian Celebrities Who Made Headlines With Their Fashion At Global Events: Iconic Looks That Stole The Spotlight
From the Met Gala in New York to the Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera, Indian celebrities have increasingly become major players on the global fashion circuit. From elaborate couture and heritage textiles to statement jewellery and unconventional art, these stars have used some of the world’s biggest stages to showcase distinctly Indian fashion and personal style. Here are 10 looks from 2025 and 2026 that commanded attention.
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Isha Ambani — Met Gala 2026
Isha Ambani made a striking statement at the 2026 Met Gala in a custom Gaurav Gupta sari woven with pure gold threads. The ensemble took more than 1,200 hours to create and featured a bodice embellished with over 200 diamonds, including heirloom pieces from her and her mother Nita Ambani's collections. She completed the look with a sculptural cape and a whimsical mango-shaped accessory by artist Subodh Gupta.
Shah Rukh Khan — Met Gala 2025
Shah Rukh Khan brought his signature star power to the Met Gala in 2025, making his debut in a bespoke Sabyasachi ensemble. He wore a floor-length black coat with a pleated satin kamarbandh, layered jewellery and a crystal-studded 'K' pendant. His look was completed by an 18-karat gold Bengal Tiger Head cane embellished with tourmalines, sapphires and diamonds.
Diljit Dosanjh — Met Gala 2025
Diljit Dosanjh made his Met Gala debut in 2025 by turning the red carpet into a celebration of Punjabi heritage. Dressed in an ivory-and-gold Prabal Gurung sherwani, he completed the look with a jewel-encrusted turban, layered jewellery and a lion-headed, gem-studded kirpan. The ensemble made his cultural identity an integral part of his global fashion statement.
Karan Johar — Met Gala 2026
Karan Johar made his Met Gala debut in 2026 in a spectacular Manish Malhotra creation inspired by the paintings and aesthetic legacy of Raja Ravi Varma. The elaborate ensemble reportedly required more than 5,600 hours of craftsmanship. Rather than simply opting for conventional red-carpet glamour, Johar used the global stage to showcase an interpretation of India's artistic and sartorial heritage.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan — Cannes 2026
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again proved why she remains one of Cannes' most recognisable fashion faces. At Cannes 2026, she wore an abyss-blue custom couture gown by Amit Aggarwal featuring the designer's signature Crystal Vein embroidery. The intricate creation required more than 1,500 hours of handwork, with hundreds of crystals painstakingly incorporated into the fabric to create an illuminated, sculptural effect.
Janhvi Kapoor — Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor made a striking Cannes appearance in 2025 wearing a custom Tarun Tahiliani ensemble that brought Indian craftsmanship to the French Riviera. Her look featured a handwoven real-tissue skirt and corset specially crafted in Benares. The shimmering fabric and contemporary silhouette allowed Janhvi to combine traditional Indian textile craftsmanship with a modern red-carpet aesthetic.
Kiara Advani — Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani's 2025 Met Gala appearance became memorable for both her fashion and the personal moment surrounding it. Making her debut on the prestigious carpet while pregnant, she wore a custom Gaurav Gupta creation featuring a dramatic black gown and sculptural gold corset. The look embraced her pregnancy rather than concealing it, turning her Met Gala appearance into a striking fashion and personal statement.
Kiara Advani's 2025 Met Gala appearance became memorable for both her fashion and the personal moment surrounding it. Making her debut on the prestigious carpet while pregnant, she wore a custom Gaurav Gupta creation featuring a dramatic black gown and sculptural gold corset. The look embraced her pregnancy rather than concealing it, turning her Met Gala appearance into a striking fashion and personal statement.
Princess Gauravi Kumari — Met Gala 2026
Princess Gauravi Kumari's Met Gala debut came with a deeply personal connection to Indian royal heritage. Her Prabal Gurung creation incorporated a vintage pink chiffon sari belonging to her grandmother, Maharani Gayatri Devi. The ensemble was transformed into a contemporary gown and finished with pearls and uncut diamonds from Jaipur, bringing a piece of her family's history to fashion's biggest global stage.
Alia Bhatt — Cannes 2026
Alia Bhatt brought soft glamour to the Cannes 2026 red carpet in a custom Tamara Ralph couture gown. The peach-toned creation featured a fitted corset silhouette, plunging neckline and flowing chiffon drape. But it was her jewellery that added another layer of luxury: an Amrapali necklace featuring 168.27 carats of rare pink coral and a 5.53-carat Golconda-type 2A diamond.
Ananya Birla — Met Gala 2026
Ananya Birla delivered one of the most unconventional Indian fashion moments at the 2026 Met Gala. Wearing Robert Wun couture, she paired her ensemble with a sculptural mask created by Indian artist Subodh Gupta from stainless-steel kitchen utensils, including spoons and dabbas. The striking headpiece transformed everyday Indian objects into high-fashion art, perfectly echoing the gala's “Fashion Is Art” theme.