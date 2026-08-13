10 Indian Celebrities Who Made Headlines With Their Fashion At Global Events: Iconic Looks That Stole The Spotlight

Kiara Advani Met Gala 2025, Image Credits-X

Kiara Advani — Met Gala 2025

Kiara Advani's 2025 Met Gala appearance became memorable for both her fashion and the personal moment surrounding it. Making her debut on the prestigious carpet while pregnant, she wore a custom Gaurav Gupta creation featuring a dramatic black gown and sculptural gold corset. The look embraced her pregnancy rather than concealing it, turning her Met Gala appearance into a striking fashion and personal statement.

Kiara Advani's 2025 Met Gala appearance became memorable for both her fashion and the personal moment surrounding it. Making her debut on the prestigious carpet while pregnant, she wore a custom Gaurav Gupta creation featuring a dramatic black gown and sculptural gold corset. The look embraced her pregnancy rather than concealing it, turning her Met Gala appearance into a striking fashion and personal statement.