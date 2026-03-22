Shakira India Concert Postponed Due to THIS Reason: Check Updated Delhi and Mumbai Concert Date, How to Book Tickets and More

Why Shakira India Concert Postponed?

Global pop icon Shakira was supposed to perform in India in April, but as per the latest update from the organisers, the concert has been postponed due to "geopolitical situation and regional tensions."

"Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Feeding India Concert featuring Shakira has been postponed until further. The well-being of our fans, the artist, and the production team remains our foremost priority. All ticket holders will receive a full refund, automatically processed to your original mode of payment," a post on District Updates' Instagram handle read.