Shakira India Concert Postponed Due to THIS Reason: Check Updated Delhi and Mumbai Concert Date, How to Book Tickets and More
Global pop sensation Shakira’s much-awaited India tour has hit an unexpected delay, with her upcoming concerts in Delhi and Mumbai being postponed. The update has left many fans eager for clarity on the new schedule, ticket validity, and booking process. Here’s everything you need to know about the revised Shakira concert dates in India, the reasons behind the postponement, and how to book tickets.
Why Shakira India Concert Postponed?
Global pop icon Shakira was supposed to perform in India in April, but as per the latest update from the organisers, the concert has been postponed due to "geopolitical situation and regional tensions."
"Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Feeding India Concert featuring Shakira has been postponed until further. The well-being of our fans, the artist, and the production team remains our foremost priority. All ticket holders will receive a full refund, automatically processed to your original mode of payment," a post on District Updates' Instagram handle read.
Shakira Delhi and Mumbai Concert Dates
"We're working with the artist team to find a new date and will share updates as soon as we have them. Feeding India Concert has always stood for something greater - and that commitment remains unchanged," the organisers said.
Shakira Mumbai Concert Date
Shakira's performance was scheduled in Mumbai at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on April 10 and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on April 15.
How to Book Shakira India Concert Tickets?
Tickets for Shakira's India concert are available exclusively on the District by Zomato platform.
Type “Shakira India Tour 2026” or “Feeding India Concert 2026 ft. Shakira” in the search bar.
Select your preferred seating—General, VIP, or premium lounge (prices range roughly from ₹6,000 to ₹32,000).
Complete the booking using online payment methods (UPI, card, net banking).