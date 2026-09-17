Sherlyn Chopra’s Boldest Looks: The Glamorous Photos That Had Everyone Talking
Sherlyn Chopra has consistently experimented with fashion, moving between glamorous Western outfits and striking Indian silhouettes. From red carpet appearances to social media fashion moments, her style choices often make a statement.
Sherlyn Chopra's The Cannes Black Look
One of Sherlyn’s most memorable fashion moments came at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, where she opted for a sheer black gown styled with statement jewellery. The dramatic ensemble instantly stood out against the iconic red carpet.
Sherlyn Chopra's Desi Glamour At Cannes
Sherlyn brought an Indian touch to Cannes in an off white lehenga featuring a contemporary blouse and traditional jewellery. The look combined festive detailing with the glamour of an international red carpet.
Sherlyn Chopra's The Royal Blue Statement
At the NDTV L’Oréal Women of Worth Awards, Sherlyn chose a striking royal blue cutout gown. The structured silhouette, high slit and vibrant colour gave the look a distinctly modern red carpet appeal.
Sherlyn Chopra's Glamour In A Red Saree
Sherlyn has also experimented with traditional Indian fashion. Her red saree look paired a contemporary blouse with jewellery, creating a striking combination of classic styling and modern glamour.
Sherlyn Chopra's Bold Black Fashion
More recently, Sherlyn has continued her preference for dramatic black ensembles. A contemporary look featuring a black top and textured skirt showcased her ability to combine minimal styling with a high impact finish.
Sherlyn Chopra's Saree With A Modern Twist
Sherlyn’s saree wardrobe also includes vibrant colours, unconventional draping and contemporary blouse designs. From pink Bandhani to neon green, she has repeatedly given the traditional silhouette a modern makeover.