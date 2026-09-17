LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Sherlyn Chopra’s Boldest Looks: The Glamorous Photos That Had Everyone Talking

Sherlyn Chopra’s Boldest Looks: The Glamorous Photos That Had Everyone Talking

Sherlyn Chopra has consistently experimented with fashion, moving between glamorous Western outfits and striking Indian silhouettes. From red carpet appearances to social media fashion moments, her style choices often make a statement.

Published By: Published: September 17, 2026 16:44:42 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Sherlyn Chopra's The Cannes Black Look
1/6
Sherlyn Chopra's The Cannes Black Look

Sherlyn Chopra's The Cannes Black Look

One of Sherlyn’s most memorable fashion moments came at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, where she opted for a sheer black gown styled with statement jewellery. The dramatic ensemble instantly stood out against the iconic red carpet.

Sherlyn Chopra's Desi Glamour At Cannes
2/6
Sherlyn Chopra's Desi Glamour At Cannes

Sherlyn Chopra's Desi Glamour At Cannes

Sherlyn brought an Indian touch to Cannes in an off white lehenga featuring a contemporary blouse and traditional jewellery. The look combined festive detailing with the glamour of an international red carpet.

Sherlyn Chopra's The Royal Blue Statement
3/6
Sherlyn Chopra's The Royal Blue Statement

Sherlyn Chopra's The Royal Blue Statement

At the NDTV L’Oréal Women of Worth Awards, Sherlyn chose a striking royal blue cutout gown. The structured silhouette, high slit and vibrant colour gave the look a distinctly modern red carpet appeal.

You Might Be Interested In
Sherlyn Chopra's Glamour In A Red Saree
4/6
Sherlyn Chopra's Glamour In A Red Saree

Sherlyn Chopra's Glamour In A Red Saree

Sherlyn has also experimented with traditional Indian fashion. Her red saree look paired a contemporary blouse with jewellery, creating a striking combination of classic styling and modern glamour.

Sherlyn Chopra's Bold Black Fashion
5/6
Sherlyn Chopra's Bold Black Fashion

Sherlyn Chopra's Bold Black Fashion

More recently, Sherlyn has continued her preference for dramatic black ensembles. A contemporary look featuring a black top and textured skirt showcased her ability to combine minimal styling with a high impact finish.

You Might Be Interested In
Sherlyn Chopra's Saree With A Modern Twist
6/6
Sherlyn Chopra's Saree With A Modern Twist

Sherlyn Chopra's Saree With A Modern Twist

Sherlyn’s saree wardrobe also includes vibrant colours, unconventional draping and contemporary blouse designs. From pink Bandhani to neon green, she has repeatedly given the traditional silhouette a modern makeover.

Sherlyn Chopra has consistently experimented with fashion, moving between glamorous Western outfits and striking Indian silhouettes. From red carpet appearances to social media fashion moments, her style choices often make a statement.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS