The Traitors Season 2 Full List Revealed? Elvish Yadav, Mallika Sherawat, Parth Samthaan, Munawar Faruqui Roped In For New Season, Check Details Here
The Traitors Season 2 is already trending with reports hinting at a strong mix of reality stars and actors. Names like Elvish Yadav, Munawar Faruqui, Mallika Sherawat and Parth Samthaan are grabbing attention. While the makers have not confirmed the final lineup yet, the rumored list has raised excitement among fans.
Elvish Yadav Joins The Traitors 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is reportedly part of the show. Known for his strong personality and loyal fanbase, he is expected to bring aggressive gameplay and smart strategies to the competition.
Munawar Faruqui’s Strategic Entry
Munawar Faruqui, winner of Bigg Boss 17, is also rumored to join the lineup. His calm mindset and sharp thinking could make him one of the strongest contestants in the game of trust and betrayal.
Mallika Sherawat’s Surprise Buzz
Mallika Sherawat’s name is doing rounds for the show, adding glamour to the lineup. However, some reports suggest she may not be part of the final list, keeping fans guessing.
Parth Samthaan In Talks?
Popular TV actor Parth Samthaan is also being linked to the show. Though there is no official confirmation, his inclusion could bring a fresh and youthful dynamic to the game.
What To Expect From Season 2
The new season is expected to feature high voltage drama, mind games and unexpected twists. With a mix of reality stars and actors, the competition is likely to be intense and unpredictable.
Disclaimer
This content is based on ongoing reports and online buzz. The official contestant list and details may change once confirmed by the makers.