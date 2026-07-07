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Theatre Releases This Week: Moana, Dhamaal 4, Evil Dead Burn And More Movies Releasing On July 10

Theatre Releases This Week: Moana, Dhamaal 4, Evil Dead Burn And More Movies Releasing On July 10

Cinemas are packing a heavy punch this week with a massive lineup of highly anticipated blockbusters across Hollywood, Bollywood, and regional cinema. Whether you are looking for a nostalgic live-action trip, hardcore horror, high-energy comedy, or a slick thriller, there is a major release waiting for you.

1/ 5 Moana (Live Action) Moana (Live-Action) Plot: In this live-action reimagining of the Disney classic, a fearless young wayfinder answers the ocean's call. She voyages beyond the safety of her home reef alongside the legendary, exiled demigod Maui on an epic quest across the Pacific to restore balance and prosperity to her island people.

Key Cast: Catherine Laga'aia, Dwayne Johnson, John Tui, Frankie Adams, Rena Owen

2/ 5 Dhamaal 4 Dhamaal 4 Plot: The chaotic, gold-hunting gang returns for a wild maritime chase centered around a legendary pirate treasure. Driven by their own greed and signature bad timing, their quest descends into a hilarious rollercoaster of misunderstandings, eccentric local pirates, and unexpected supernatural encounters at sea.

Key Cast: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta

5/ 5 Idhayam Murali Idhayam Murali Plot: A contemporary romantic drama that explores the intricate complexities of modern relationships, emotional healing, and fate. The narrative charts the lives of two distinct individuals whose accidental meeting on a journey helps them confront past heartbreaks and redefine their understanding of true companionship.

Key Cast: Atharvaa Murali, Preity Mukhundhan, Kayadu Lohar

Get ready for a massive week at the box office starting July 10, 2026. This photo gallery highlights the biggest movie releases of the week, including Disney's live-action 'Moana', 'Dhamaal 4', 'Evil Dead Burn', and 'The Invite', along with complete release dates and main cast details.