Theatre Releases This Week: Moana, Dhamaal 4, Evil Dead Burn And More Movies Releasing On July 10
Cinemas are packing a heavy punch this week with a massive lineup of highly anticipated blockbusters across Hollywood, Bollywood, and regional cinema. Whether you are looking for a nostalgic live-action trip, hardcore horror, high-energy comedy, or a slick thriller, there is a major release waiting for you.
Moana (Live-Action)
Plot: In this live-action reimagining of the Disney classic, a fearless young wayfinder answers the ocean's call. She voyages beyond the safety of her home reef alongside the legendary, exiled demigod Maui on an epic quest across the Pacific to restore balance and prosperity to her island people.
Key Cast: Catherine Laga'aia, Dwayne Johnson, John Tui, Frankie Adams, Rena Owen
Dhamaal 4
Plot: The chaotic, gold-hunting gang returns for a wild maritime chase centered around a legendary pirate treasure. Driven by their own greed and signature bad timing, their quest descends into a hilarious rollercoaster of misunderstandings, eccentric local pirates, and unexpected supernatural encounters at sea.
Key Cast: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta
Evil Dead Burn
Plot: Seeking comfort after the tragic death of her husband, a grieving widow joins her estranged in-laws at their secluded family home. However, the emotional reunion spirals into a bloody nightmare when an ancient dark force unbinds, gradually transforming the family members into terrifying Deadites.
Key Cast: Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Erroll Shand, Souheila Yacoub, Maude Davey
The Invite
Plot: A married couple on the brink of divorce decides to host a neighborhood dinner party for their eccentric, sexually active upstairs neighbors. Over the course of the evening, the guests' extreme openness exposes the hosts' deeply buried resentments, turning the night into a chaotic battleground of marital warfare.
Key Cast: Penélope Cruz, Edward Norton, Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde
Idhayam Murali
Plot: A contemporary romantic drama that explores the intricate complexities of modern relationships, emotional healing, and fate. The narrative charts the lives of two distinct individuals whose accidental meeting on a journey helps them confront past heartbreaks and redefine their understanding of true companionship.
Key Cast: Atharvaa Murali, Preity Mukhundhan, Kayadu Lohar